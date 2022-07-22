West Virginia active COVID cases at 3,358; No additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's new COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to average between 40 and 50 patients per day, according to James Hoyer. Officials are closely monitoring the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations as the total number increases toward the 500-patient "benchmark of concern," said Hoyer, who leads the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position effective Aug. 5. Gov. Jim Justice thanked Jividen for her work, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice also praised Jividen's dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Tuesday filed an appeal with the state’s Intermediate Court of Appeals, asking the court to overturn the preliminary and permanent injunction issued against the Hope Scholarship Act. “We are continuing to fight for the Hope Scholarship...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — As West Virginia's Republican supermajority continued advancing a sweeping abortion ban bill Tuesday, Democrats failed for the second time in two days to garner enough support to add exceptions for rape and incest victims. During an hourslong meeting Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Republicans overwhelmingly rejected...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties throughout West Virginia due to the threat of flooding this week. The main threat will be possible isolated flash flooding due to heavy downpours or steady rain, with storms forecast for much of the state through Friday morning.
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic's relocation across the border to Minnesota.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Since its launch in early June, the West Virginia Waterfall Trail has received more than 10,000 participant check-ins in six weeks. With the success of the trail, the Department of Tourism is now accepting nominations for new waterfalls to be added to the trail.
OAKLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the 2022 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the six-day hunting season, which for the first time includes a Saturday. The hunt will be open Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.
JACKSON’S MILL – Thomas R. “Tom” McConnell of Terra Alta was among the 2022 inductees into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame Saturday. “The people we are honoring this year have worked their entire careers promoting West Virginia agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “It is important we recognize the work of these great West Virginians.”
