West Virginia active COVID cases at 3,358; No additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position effective Aug. 5. Gov. Jim Justice thanked Jividen for her work, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice also praised Jividen's dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO