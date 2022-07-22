ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia active COVID cases at 3,358; No additional deaths reported

By From Staff Reports
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were 3,358 active COVID-19 cases...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Hoyer: West Virginia seeing 40 to 50 new COVID hospitalizations daily

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's new COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to average between 40 and 50 patients per day, according to James Hoyer. Officials are closely monitoring the state's COVID-19 hospitalizations as the total number increases toward the 500-patient "benchmark of concern," said Hoyer, who leads the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Current West Virginia corrections commissioner to step down Aug. 5

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Current Commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Betsy Jividen, will step down from her position effective Aug. 5. Gov. Jim Justice thanked Jividen for her work, especially during the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice also praised Jividen's dedication to the rehabilitation of inmates struggling with addiction issues and other significant obstacles to recovery.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

W.Va. abortion ban advances without rape, incest exceptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — As West Virginia's Republican supermajority continued advancing a sweeping abortion ban bill Tuesday, Democrats failed for the second time in two days to garner enough support to add exceptions for rape and incest victims. During an hourslong meeting Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Republicans overwhelmingly rejected...
POLITICS
West Virginia State
WVNews

Valley-Falls-2.jpg

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Since its launch in early June, the West Virginia Waterfall Trail has re…
POLITICS
WVNews

North Dakota abortion clinic prepares for likely final day

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's only abortion clinic is preparing for what could be its final day of performing procedures, with a trigger ban due to take effect Thursday that will likely force patients to travel hundreds of miles to receive care pending the clinic's relocation across the border to Minnesota.
FARGO, ND
WVNews

Maryland 2022 Black Bear Hunt Lottery now open

OAKLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now accepting applications for the 2022 black bear hunt lottery. Successful applicants will receive a permit valid for the six-day hunting season, which for the first time includes a Saturday. The hunt will be open Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

Tom McConnell inducted into Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

JACKSON’S MILL – Thomas R. “Tom” McConnell of Terra Alta was among the 2022 inductees into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame Saturday. “The people we are honoring this year have worked their entire careers promoting West Virginia agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “It is important we recognize the work of these great West Virginians.”
TERRA ALTA, WV

