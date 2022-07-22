Two kids killed when tree crashes onto home during severe storm, Alabama officials say

A tree fell onto a home in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 21, killing two young children inside, according to city fire rescue officials. Screengrab from ABC 33/40

Two children were killed when severe storms sent a tree crashing through their home in Birmingham, Alabama, late Thursday, July 21, local outlets report.

Three others were hurt and had to be rescued, AL.com reported, citing Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials. Crews arrived at the home around 5:40 p.m. local time.

Officials said a 3-year-old and a 3-month-old died at the scene, according to WIAT. An 11-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with significant injuries, and an adult female who was trapped underneath the tree was also transported.

“The tree is so large that every time we move an inch, the floor becomes more and more unstable,’’ BFRS Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo told AL.com. “We’re having to stabilize the floor so we can get to her.”

Carillo added the tree was “extremely large” and had “completely severed the house in two” as heavy storms moved through the area on July 21, ABC 33/40 reported.

The third victim, an adult female, was also rescued and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the news station, citing fire officials. The conditions of the others weren’t known as of Friday, July 22.

McClatchy News reached out to Birmingham Fire and Rescue for an update and was awaiting a response.