MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Bowhunters can learn more about hunting in the city of Manitowoc this year at two upcoming meetings. The meetings are set for noon and 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18 in the lower level meeting room at the Manitowoc Police Department. Hunters will hear about the purpose of the hunt, the permissions needed and the rules for hunting in the city.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO