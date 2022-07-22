ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noah Lyles Sets American Record In 200 Meters, Wins World Title

By Lauren Crawford
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Noah Lyles's reign as 200-meter dash world champion continues.

On Thursday (July 21), the 25-year-old sprinter broke Michael Johnson's 26-year-old American record to repeat as world champion with a time of 19.31 — the third-fastest time in history, behind only Usain Bolt's 19.19 in 2009 and Yohan Blake's 19.26 in 2011.

Following Lyles's history-making race, Johnson joined him on the track, lifting Lyles' arm in the air as fans took photos of the American record-holders.

"He just said he had a great race," Johnson later told an Associated Press reporter of his post-race chat with Lyles. "He said he worked harder than he ever did. I thought he ran a great curve. And so, it was fantastic."

In addition to making history, Lyles also led the American sweep of the race as Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton of the U.S. finished behind him. The 1-2-3 sweep gave the U.S. 22 medals throughout the seven-day-world championships.

"America's, like, scooping up medals left and right," Lyles said, per ESPN. "This feels great because I've been waiting for America to come out and dominate since I got on the platform."

