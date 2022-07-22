ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

Woman sentenced for drug charges in Plattsburgh

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saint Lawrence County woman has been sentenced for possessing and distributing crystal meth. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Megan Perkins, 33, of Ogdensburg was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

As part of her guilty plea, Perkins Perkins admitted to traveling to Akron, Ohio, where she acquired bulk quantities of methamphetamine. Perkins also admitted to returning to St. Lawrence County to distribute the crystal meth to local drug users.

