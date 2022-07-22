ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Update On Rhino Following Impact Wrestling Injury Storyline

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs previously reported, Rhino was written out of Impact Wrestling storylines following an...

411mania.com

411mania.com

WWE News: 20 Greatest SummerSlam Moments, Clip From Bella Twins Biography Episode

– A special edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at the 20 greatest SummerSlam moments. You can check out the video below, described as follows:. “Watch the greatest moments in SummerSlam’s illustrious history, from Becky Lynch’s shocking 2021 return to The Undertaker meeting his imposter to Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena.”
411mania.com

Jonathan Gresham Reportedly Asks For AEW & ROH Release

Jonathan Gresham appears to potentially be done with ROH and AEW after he reportedly asked for his release before last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor. According to Fightful Select, Gresham asked for his release on Saturday night before the show, where he lost the ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli in the opening bout.
#Impact Wrestling#Storylines#Combat
411mania.com

WWE NXT Live Results 7.23.22: Commander Azeez Returns to NXT, More

WWE held an NXT-branded live event on Saturday night featuring the return of Commander Azeez to the brand and more. Azeez, who was last seen allied with Apollo Crews on the main roster, appeared on the show teaming with Cora Jade against Ivy Nile and Sanga. It is his first appearance in NXT since he was working under his first name Babatunde back in February of 2020. You can see the full results from the event below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:
411mania.com

Update on WWE Creative Situation Following News That Triple H Is Taking Over

As reported earlier today, WWE announced that Triple H has taken over all responsibilities as the head of WWE creative. Fightful Select has more details on the situation, including the status of Bruce Prichard. Prichard had been working in both creative and as the head of talent relations before Triple H assumed both roles.
411mania.com

411’s WWE Rivals Report: Episode Three: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock

-Previous episodes on Shawn/Bret and Undertaker/Kane. -The opening starts with their famous sit down with JR before Mania X-7. Austin: “There can be only one.” I mean, that one line right there pretty much encapsulates their entire rivalry. Rock says Austin’s popularity motivated and drove him because that’s what he wanted. Rock: “There is only one number one spot and I am going to take it.”
411mania.com

AEW Road to Fight For the Fallen Previews Title Matches, More

AEW holds their Fight for the Fallen shows this week, and the latest Road To video previews the title matches and more. You can see the video below, which also highlights Bryan Danielson’s impending return to the ring:
411mania.com

Possible Spoilers On Names Backstage At Tonight’s Raw

A new report has some spoilers on a few names backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Jeff Jarrett, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch are all backstage at the show. McIntyre and Sheamus are set to compete on this week’s Smackdown in a Shillelagh...
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 07.25.22 – A No DQ Match Added to SummerSlam, Ciampa Rages Against Logan Paul, and More!

-The first ever RAW without Vince McMahon in control has come and gone. I found it to be enjoyable as most shows from MSG tend to be. No massive changes, but I didn’t really expect there to be any. SummerSlam is approaching and I assume they are just staying the course for a bit with small changes popping up here and there. Let’s get to it!
411mania.com

Tony Khan Doesn’t See ROH As Developmental For AEW, Details Original Plan For Claudio Castagnoli

During the post-show media scrum following ROH Death Before Dishonor (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Khan spoke about if he sees the ROH brand as developmental for AEW, and also detailed his original plan for Claudio Castagnoli’s debut. According to Khan, Castagnoli was originally supposed to debut at Death Before Dishonor, but he called him in early when Bryan Danielson wasn’t cleared. Here are highlights:
411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and it’s been (to say the least) a crazy week in wrestling. But let’s put all that aside because we have a show to get to! Tonight we’ll see Zoey Stark appear and address her return on last week’s episode, while the Diamond Mine will face off with the D’Angelo family in eight-man tag team action. Plus Apollo Crews takes on Xyon Quinn and Wes Lee looks to take out Grayson Waller. I expect we’ll have more between Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy too.
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW G1 Climax 32 Night Six Review

July 26th, 2022 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 1,312. Like most of New Japan these days, this tournament has been pretty good but nowhere near the level that fans were used to a few years ago. B Block: Chase Owens [0] vs. The Great-O-Khan [0]. Owens is...
411mania.com

Tully Blanchard May Be Done With AEW and ROH Going Forward

As previously reported, Prince Nana appeared on last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV and revealed that he purchased Tully Blanchard Enterprises. He then worked as the manager of The Gates of Agony, Brian Cage and Jonathan Gresham instead of Blanchard. According to Fightful Select, Blanchard was not backstage...
411mania.com

New Segment Added to AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy will be on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite to address Christian Cage’s turn on him. AEW announced on Tuesday that the AEW star will appear on this week’s Fight For the Fallen-themed episode of Dynamite, speaking for the first time since Cage attacked him on the June 15th episode.
