This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Summer 2022 has been hard on the wallet of the lobster roll lover. And here in "the land of steady habits" that's pretty much everybody. Even so, it didn't stop Flander's Fish Market, an East Lyme mainstay, from having a heck of a busy season. The fact that they are almost at their 40-year anniversary might have a little something to do with it too.

EAST LYME, CT ・ 11 HOURS AGO