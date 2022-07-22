ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Freshmen Faces: LB Trey Lathan Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkiae_0gp204eD00

LB Trey Lathan

Height: 6'1" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High school: Gulliver Prep

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida A&, Florida Atlantic, Utah State.

Evaluation:

Lathan is a very disciplined linebacker that doesn't overplay runs to the outside. He is a downhill backer that tackles extremely well in one-on-ones in the open field. He doesn't bite on misdirections and can diagnose which gap he needs to fill prior to the handoff. Lathan has a background as a wide receiver so his ability to catch the ball should serve him well as he will have more responsibility in pass coverage at the next level.

Playing time projection:

Lathan's speed, quickness, physicality, and instincts will give him an opportunity to not only play early in his career but potentially earn a starting spot within the first two years. He's one of the few recruits in this class that I believe will have some sort of an impact in 2022. Not only is he talented enough to play but he's going to need to due to WVU's low numbers at linebacker.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Officially Landed A New Coaching Job

Welcome back to coaching, Bob Stoops. The longtime Oklahoma Sooners head coach will be back on the sideline in 2023. The XFL, which is being relaunched by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, announced its new teams and head coaches for its debut 2023 season on Sunday night. Stoops...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
City
Miami, FL
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Indiana State
Miami, FL
Sports
State
Oregon State
Miami, FL
Football
State
West Virginia State
State
Nebraska State
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth room. Jacksonville is reportedly adding a veteran free agent quarterback ahead of the 2022 regular season. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars are signing Kyle Sloter. Sloter, a 28-year-old free agent quarterback, is signing...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Atlantic#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Fl#Arizona State#Boston College#Lsu#Akron#Florida International#Florida A#Facebook
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow set for shocking surgery ahead of Bengals’ 2022 NFL season

Star Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined for the start of training camp after it was announced that he’d require surgery to remove his appendix. Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Burrow would be undergoing the procedure and is expected to miss a few weeks of practice. The procedure isn’t expected to force Burrow […] The post Joe Burrow set for shocking surgery ahead of Bengals’ 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Kansas Reportedly Makes Surprising Move With Bill Self

Kansas reportedly pulled head coach Bill Self and a top assistant off the recruiting trail this month. July, the most important recruiting month of the year for college basketball programs, did not feature Self and his top assistant on the trail. "Kansas coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend...
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers will now only have three sets of siblings on their roster. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team is releasing running back Trey Edmunds on Monday. His younger brother, Terrell Edmunds, will begin his fifth season as Pittsburgh's starting safety. The older Edmunds scored his one NFL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MountaineerMaven

MAILBAG: Chris Henry Jr., National Relevance, Secondary Concerns, + More

Can you envision WVU getting back to the top like they did with Pat And Steve in the current CFB landscape? Or was that just perfect timing in the Big East. Answer: I find it really unlikely that they'll have a run similar to the one they had during Pat and Steve's career. That's not to say they won't be in the national picture here and there. I just see it being more of a one year thing every now and then rather than 3-5 years of being in the mix. More than ever, kids are wanting to go to bluebloods especially with the transfer portal. That makes it hard for schools like WVU to compete nationally.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts What Conference Notre Dame Will Join

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been carefully monitoring the situation with Notre Dame seemingly courting offers to finally join a football conference. In a recent appearance on Always College Football with Greg McElroy, Finebaum predicted that Notre Dame will ultimately wind up in the Big Ten. He said that it makes "too much sense" given some of Notre Dame's historic rivalry with Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Reacts To The J.T. Barrett News

J.T. Barrett's professional football career has come to an end. His coaching career has just begun, though. On Saturday, the Detroit Lions announced that Barrett has been added to the team's coaching staff. Barrett joining the coaching ranks comes as no surprise. Many close to the Ohio State football program...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Horns Down: ESPN no longer thinks Arch Manning is perfect

ESPN no longer sees Texas football commit Arch Manning as the perfect quarterback prospect. ESPN felt like destroying something beautiful, by killing Arch Manning‘s perfect recruiting ranking. Manning committed to the Texas football program on June 23 over Alabama and Georgia. The New Orleans native and Isidore Newman standout...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian trusting his gut in Texas quarterback battle between Hudson Card, Quinn Ewers

With Texas reporting for preseason practice during the first week of August, the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual convention in San Antonio afforded head coach Steve Sarkisian one of his last opportunities to discuss the program’s ongoing quarterback battle between redshirt sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers before the rubber meets the road. Sarkisian echoed what he said at Big 12 Media Days regarding his timeline for naming a starter ahead of the season opener with Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 and while he doesn’t think it’ll take him as long as it did to raise Card’s hand at the end of last offseason's duel with Casey Thompson, Sarkisian doesn’t have a firm timetable on when he’s going to make the call.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy