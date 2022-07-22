Freshmen Faces: LB Trey Lathan Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

LB Trey Lathan

Height: 6'1" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Miami, FL

High school: Gulliver Prep

Power Five Offers:

Arizona State, Boston College, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia.

Group of Five Offers:

Akron, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Florida A&, Florida Atlantic, Utah State.

Evaluation:

Lathan is a very disciplined linebacker that doesn't overplay runs to the outside. He is a downhill backer that tackles extremely well in one-on-ones in the open field. He doesn't bite on misdirections and can diagnose which gap he needs to fill prior to the handoff. Lathan has a background as a wide receiver so his ability to catch the ball should serve him well as he will have more responsibility in pass coverage at the next level.

Playing time projection:

Lathan's speed, quickness, physicality, and instincts will give him an opportunity to not only play early in his career but potentially earn a starting spot within the first two years. He's one of the few recruits in this class that I believe will have some sort of an impact in 2022. Not only is he talented enough to play but he's going to need to due to WVU's low numbers at linebacker.

