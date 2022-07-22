ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mexico's inflation higher than expected in early July

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose higher than expected in early July, official data showed on Friday, boosting expectations of further interest rate hikes as the central bank struggles to tame stubbornly high inflation.

In the first half of July, inflation accelerated 0.43% over the second half of June, statistics agency INEGI said, against a forecast of 0.39% in a Reuters poll of economists. Inflation in the year through early July reached 8.16%, against an expected rise of 8.10%.

Core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, reached 7.56% in the year through early July.

The numbers bolstered expectations that Mexico's central bank would raise its benchmark interest rate at its next meeting, currently scheduled for Aug. 11.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, has increased the benchmark rate by 375 basis points since mid-2021 as it struggles to bring inflation to its target of 3% plus or minus one percentage point.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a news conference he expected inflation to be prolonged, but said it would be worse without a government subsidy on gas as well as a plan to increase domestic food production.

"The inflation in Mexico is less than in the United States and in Europe because of what we have done and we're going to continue to do," Lopez Obrador said.

U.S. consumer prices jumped 9.1% year-on-year in June, up from May's 8.6% rise.

Agricultural products generally and fruits and vegetables saw the biggest price rises, jumping 1.22% and 1.87%, respectively, from the second half of June.

The rise for agricultural products was the fastest first half-month jump for the category this year, according to the INEGI data.

Core inflation for the category of food, drinks and tobacco, was 0.48%, the smallest first half-month rise for this category since December.

Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Paul Simao and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Core Inflation#Europe#Mexican#Inegi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Reuters

Stocks fall, bonds rise as investors seek safety

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street equities fell and U.S. Treasuries rallied on Tuesday a day before a likely Federal Reserve rate hike as investors grappled with growing economic concerns after retail giant Walmart Inc's (WMT.N) profit warning and signs of a looming gas supply crisis in Europe.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

509K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy