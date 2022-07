Gasoline prices have reached record highes in recent months. All parts of the U.S. have seen the impacts of the unprecedented gas costs. For drivers in New Jersey and Oregon, one proposal to help combat the price of gas has been to allow drivers to pump their own gas. It may seem bizarre, but self-service gas stations are forbidden in these two states, and pumping your own gas could result in a fine of up to $500.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO