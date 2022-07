After a man accused of aggravated assault refused to come out of an apartment last Sunday, Austin police managed to get him into custody. The standoff and eventual arrest took place in the Manor House Apartments complex located on Manor Road in northeastern Austin, Texas. Also nearby was the Manor campus of Austin Achieve Public Schools. No children or bystanders are known to have been harmed as part of the man’s standoff with the police.

