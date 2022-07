Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Dan offers a series of disjointed thoughts and ramblings from the Hamptons…. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s last day of work was June 30. He’d served on the high court for decades voting this way and that on various matters that came to the court’s attention. One day in the late 1980s, he showed up in East Hampton to umpire third base at the annual Artist & Writers Charity Softball Game. Things were safe or out. Fair or foul. The 74th year of this game is scheduled for August 20 at 2 p.m. on the sandlot softball field in back of the Stop & Shop supermarket on Newtown Lane. This gives him plenty of time to prepare.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO