ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Announces Summer Dance Party Series

Boston, Massachusetts
 4 days ago

Salsa, Kizomba, R&B, and House music dance parties at Boston City Hall Plaza are free and open to all

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment today announced the City’s Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza. This family-friendly event series, featuring salsa, kizomba, R&B, and house music, is free and open to the public.

“I’m so excited to be in community and launch our Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This series will celebrate Boston’s communities and support our local artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.”

The Dance Party Series schedule is as follows:

  • Salsa Dance Party: On Friday, July 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a salsa dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Big O (Instagram: @djbigo1) will be playing salsa music and Salsa y Control will be providing dance lessons.
  • Kizomba Dance Party: On Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a kizomba dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Shy (Instagram: @djshy.cv) will be playing kizomba music and Kwality Kiz will be providing dance lessons.
  • R&B Dance Party: On Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy an R&B dance party on City Hall Plaza with DJ ReaL P!
  • House Dance Party: On Friday, September 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a house dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Bruno (Instagram: @djbruno30) will be playing house music along with a dance performance by Phunk Phenomenon.

For more information regarding this event, other events hosted by the City, follow the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment on social media @VisitBostonCity and visit boston.gov/visiting-boston.

About the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment

The Mayor's Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment supports the tourism industry in Boston by producing events, supporting film and TV production, and marketing the City to conventions and visitors. Our mission is to advance tourism in Boston and promote participation in public celebrations from Boston residents and visitors to our City. For more information, visit boston.gov/tourism or follow the department on social media @VisitBostonCity

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy