Mayor Wu Announces Summer Dance Party Series

Salsa, Kizomba, R&B, and House music dance parties at Boston City Hall Plaza are free and open to all

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment today announced the City’s Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza. This family-friendly event series, featuring salsa, kizomba, R&B, and house music, is free and open to the public.

“I’m so excited to be in community and launch our Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This series will celebrate Boston’s communities and support our local artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.”

The Dance Party Series schedule is as follows:

Salsa Dance Party: On Friday, July 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a salsa dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Big O (Instagram: @djbigo1) will be playing salsa music and Salsa y Control will be providing dance lessons.

Kizomba Dance Party: On Friday, August 19, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a kizomba dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Shy (Instagram: @djshy.cv) will be playing kizomba music and Kwality Kiz will be providing dance lessons.

R&B Dance Party: On Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy an R&B dance party on City Hall Plaza with DJ ReaL P!

House Dance Party: On Friday, September 9, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a house dance party on City Hall Plaza! DJ Bruno (Instagram: @djbruno30) will be playing house music along with a dance performance by Phunk Phenomenon.

For more information regarding this event, other events hosted by the City, follow the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment on social media @VisitBostonCity and visit boston.gov/visiting-boston.

