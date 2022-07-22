Motorcyclist killed in crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was killed early Friday morning in a crash in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:44 a.m. on SC Highway 81 near Masters Drive.

Troopers said a Chevrolet Tahoe, Honda Civic and a motorcycle were traveling north on SC Highway 81 when the motorcycle made an improper U-turn and was hit by the Tahoe.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and then hit by the Honda Civic.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Keith Hubbard, 47, of Starr.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

