Oklahoma State

Editorial: It’s time to eliminate Oklahoma’s grocery tax, reduce personal income tax

By Brent Hensley
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn February, KOCO 5 applauded the bipartisan support the Oklahoma Legislature showed to lower the tax burden on Oklahomans. Our state seemed poised to eliminate our grocery tax and begin reducing personal income tax to benefit all Oklahomans. But...

www.koco.com

Comments / 10

Charlotte Holt Ridgway Edwards
4d ago

It would be nice not to have to pay taxes on something you supposedly own... we are Taxed to Death.. then there’s Death tax ...

Reply
6
Juanita Gordy Barker
3d ago

Agreed. Never have I heard of paying tax on FOOD from the grocery. On things like paper products soap cleaning supplies…… those sort of things but not food. It is a necessity

Reply
3
