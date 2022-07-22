ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 19

Enigm@
4d ago

10 years smh you can steal perfume and get 10 years this savage took a life

Reply
14
