ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephrata, PA

Unique Motorcycle Stolen From Ephrata Car Dealership: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJvsn_0gp1ua9c00
The stolen red 2016 Polaris Slingshot Photo Credit: Ephrata police

A unique motorcycle— that looks more like a high-end sports car—was stolen from a central Pennsylvania car dealership on Saturday, July, 16, police say.

The red 2016 Polaris Slingshot pictured was stolen from a car dealership in the 400 block of North Reading Road, Ephrata Township, according to area police.

The theft of the vehicle with the VIN: 57XAAPFA3G7116778 happened early that morning, police explain.

If you have information about this crime or see this unique vehicle, please contact Officer Thorp at 717-738-9200 Ext. 255.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS News

Man dies days after police shot an 18-foot boa constrictor wrapped around his neck

A man taken to an eastern Pennsylvania hospital last week after police shot a boa constrictor that was around his neck has died of his injuries, authorities said. The Lehigh County coroner's office said Monday that 27-year-old Elliot Senseman died Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The cause of death was listed as anoxic brain injury due to asphyxiation by constriction and the manner of death was ruled accidental.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Ephrata, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Mom Killed In California Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania mom was found dead in a California hotel and now police are investigating her death as a homicide. Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police. Modesto police were first called to investigate the...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Police#Motorcycle#Property Crime#Ephrata Car Dealership#Polaris Slingshot
Daily Voice

Missing Boy Found Dead In Dauphin County

Less than 24 hours after a 14-year-old boy was reported missing from his central Pennsylvania home, he was found dead, according to an updated release by the Pennsylvania state police. Jayden Yerges was reported missing around 5 p.m. July 16, but his family had not seen him since just before...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Dies Six Days After Delivering Baby Boy

Support is surging for the family of a Maryland mom, who died six days after delivering a baby boy. Ashley Hood grew up in Accokeek but now lives in Waldorf, according to her Facebook page. It was not clear how she died, but those who knew her said it was sudden and unexpected — leaving baby Mason Alexander without a mother.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

UNDERCOVER BUST: Fentanyl, Crack Flushed By GF As BF Flees Striking Police, LanCo. DA Says

A couple involved in drug dealing has led to a massive cocaine and fentanyl seizure in central Pennsylvania — but the boyfriend remains at-large, authorities say. Undercover investigators since June 2 bought a total of 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Christopher Alvelo, 30, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Destiny Medina, 28, each time, the Lancaster County district attorney's office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of 3 Killed In Same Area Where His Dad Was Murdered 15 Years Prior

Jonas Jacob Strunk IV, 25, of Harrisburg, was killed in the same area where his father and namesake was killed at the age of 35 nearly 15 years prior, according to his family. Strunk was found shot to death in the area of Evergreen and Haehnlen streets, just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, by Harrisburg police, as the department stated in the release and as identified by the family and previous court records.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Passenger, 19, Killed In Route 80 Tractor-Trailer Crash: State Police

A 19-year-old Nissan passenger was killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Route 80, state police confirmed. A Nissan Versa was heading east on Route 80 in Hope Township when it ran off the left side of the road, crossed the grass median, and entered the westbound lanes near milepost 13.1 in Hope Township around 7:15 a.m. on Monday, July 18, NJSP Trooper Charles Marchan told DailyVoice.com.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
322K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy