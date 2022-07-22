ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat putting many in danger

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With highs expected in the 113 to 115 range around the Valley, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared with an Excessive Heat Warning now in place. Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Dept. says that every year, hikers...

Name an experience you had that made you think "Damn, I'm definitely settled into Phoenix now"

For me it was waking up and enjoying the shit out of this cool and cloudy day. Desert appreciation post forthcoming. South mountain is a little green right now from the rain. Temp is floating around 99 or 100 (which now feels really chill and enjoyable in short periods in the shade). Cicadas are going off in the palo verde trees in my backyard. I take a morning dip in the pool and have to scoot the wasps aside. All good, we all need the water. Lizards get startled when I splash and scurry up the wall. Hummingbirds abound, desert doves singing morning songs. There’s also a resident barn owl in the big Mexican palm in my neighbors house that I heard again last night. The stillness and tranquility of the desert are amazing.
