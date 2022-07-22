First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat putting many in danger

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We saw a few spotty thunderstorms in north Phoenix on Monday evening. One of those storms produced about ½ inch of rain. But most everyone else stayed dry. Also, this morning, nearly an inch of rain fell south of the Valley and the Watermann Wash in Rainbow Valley was running across Riggs Road. The moist weather pattern that is set up over Arizona means that we will continue our First Alert for potential flash flooding. The National Weather Service is also continuing a flash flood watch for much of Arizona through Wednesday morning. However, the flood watch has been in effect since Sunday and we’ve seen very little flash flooding, really. Only on tiny scales has the flash flooding materialized, which, in many ways, is a good thing, especially around our state’s burn scars.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO