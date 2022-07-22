ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman Barricades Herself In Mandarin Oriental Hotel Room After Shooting: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman with two handguns was arrested in a D.C. hotel after shooting a man, Fox5DC reported.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 7:40 p.m. July 21 at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Fox5DC said.

The victim, whose condition was not disclosed, was taken to a local hospital and the suspect, who had barricaded herself in a room, was taken into custody, according to Fox5DC.

