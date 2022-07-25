ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital District Man Sentenced For Fraudulently Obtaining Over $400K For His Business

By Michael Mashburn
 3 days ago

The former owner of a book-printing business in the Capital District will avoid prison after admitting that he defrauded a commercial finance company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Rensselaer County resident John Paeglow, age 65, of Troy, was sentenced to three years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service Wednesday, July 20, in federal court in Albany after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said that between October and December 2014, Paeglow fraudulently solicited and received more than $400,000 for his business, Integrated Book Technology/Hamilton Printing, located in Castleton-on-Hudson.

He did so by submitting fake invoices and shipping documents to the New Jersey-based finance company in order to receive money for the sale of books that were never sold or shipped, prosecutors said.

In addition to his supervised released and community service, a judge ordered Paeglow to pay $220,000 in restitution to the finance company.

He must also pay a further $11,410 to reimburse the union that represented his company’s employees, whose health care premiums Paeglow was also charged with embezzling.

WNYT

Albany woman accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from state

An Albany woman is under arrest, accused of stealing nearly $20,000 from the state. State police tell NewsChannel 13 Naelle Marius is charged with grand larceny. She allegedly deposited 56 checks that were issued to the Department of State into her personal bank account. This happened while she was working...
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Rensselaer Man Sentenced For $144K Pandemic Relief Fraud

A Capital District man who admitted to taking advantage of COVID-19 relief programs is heading to federal prison. Rensselaer County resident Hector Sanchez, age 30, of Rensselaer, was sentenced to 70 months - or just under six years - behind bars Monday, July 25, in federal court in Albany. It...
Q 105.7

Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!

Most of us could use extra money. Gas is expensive, rent and mortgage payments have skyrocketed and our groceries seemed to have doubled in cost over the last month or so. What can we do? Ask for a raise? Get a second or third job? Maybe steal from the company we work for? That's what one Albany woman did.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Employee stole Department of State checks

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of State is short nearly $20,000 after an Albany woman stole 56 checks made out to the agency, according to the New York State Police. Officials first reported the activity on December 9, telling police that four checks had been cashed by someone other than the intended recipient.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Trio charged in Troy shooting investigation

Three arrests have been made in connection with a shooting in Troy earlier this month. Search warrants in Troy and Watervliet led to the arrest of Zyeonte Cyrus, Nazaire Merritt and Shareef Miller. The warrants were issued during an investigation of a shooting in the area of 9th Street and...
NEWS10 ABC

Police investigating drowning in Granville

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Granville. Brett Hilliker, 24, of Granville, was found dead in the Mettawee River. On July 27 around 10 a.m., police responded to the area of Truthville Loop for the report of a missing man. Troopers then searched the area and found Hilliker’s body. Police said Hilliker, who is disabled, entered the river and drowned.
GRANVILLE, NY
WNYT

Saratoga BLM activist due in court over car damage

CLIFTON PARK – Supporters were planning to gather in Clifton Park Wednesday to support a protester accused of damaging a car in April. Chandler Higgenbottom is in court after allegedly slamming her fist on a car at a protest. It happened at a Target store in Clifton Park. She was there to protest for a 14-year-old boy – believed to have autism – who was tackled by a deputy inside the store.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Washington County men accused of robbing seasonal homes

Two Washington County men were arrested in Granville on Sunday for allegedly robbing three seasonal homes. Daniel Valastro, 31, and an 18-year-old man were charged with three counts of Burglary in the Second Degree. Valastro was sent to the Washington County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment. He is on parole with...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie man accused of following women around Target

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Colonie man has been arrested after allegedly following women at Target, and filming or photographing at least one of them. The Colonie Police Department said Kevin J. Hart, 25, was taken into custody on July 21. On July 13, police were made aware of...
NEWS10 ABC

Saugerties police searching for stolen vehicle

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saugerties Police Department is looking for a van that was reported stolen. Police said the van was stolen sometime between July 22 and July 25. The white 2006 Ford Econoline E350 van equipped with a utility bucket was stolen from a place in Saugerties....
Mid-Hudson News Network

Coxsackie prison inmate sentenced for possessing homemade shank

CATSKILL – A prisoner housed at the Coxsackie Correctional Facility has been sentenced to 1 ½ to three years in prison to run consecutive to a state prison sentence he is currently serving. The new sentence stems from a conviction of Giovanni Vargas, 26, for attempted promoting prison...
COXSACKIE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Homelessness resource cards distributed after panhandling controversy

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A week after a controversy involving a city hotel owner putting up signs discouraging panhandling, city and county officials began distributing cards to local businesses that are meant to help people connect individuals dealing with homelessness to community resources. While the Saratoga Cares cards were not...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man accused of following women suspended from fire department

The Colonie man arrested after allegedly following women at Target, and filming or photographing at least one of them, has been suspended from his position as Lieutenant with the Midway Fire Department until further notice. According to Chief Eric Obermayer, 25-year-old Kevin Hart cannot set foot on fire department grounds at this time.
