Pat Benatar Has Stopped Performing “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” Because of Gun Violence

 4 days ago
“Hit Me With Your Best Shot” is one of her best-known hits, but in a recent interview with USA Today, Pat Benatar revealed that she has scrapped the 1980 power-pop classic from her set list in protest of gun violence and the latest slew of mass shootings in...

Complex

Logic Says 6ix9ine Is One of Many Rappers Who Put Up a Facade: ‘That’s Not Really Who They Are’

Logic is convinced 6ix9ine is playing a character. The Maryland-born artist explained his position during an appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he was pressed about the criticism he’s faced throughout his career. Logic acknowledged some people are turned off by his work and have dismissed it as a “corny.” And although he’s learned to better deal with that type of hate, Logic admits it can still sting because his music is a true reflection of himself.
TMZ.com

Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello Tackled During Toronto Concert

Rage Against the Machine has bodyguards that actually may be TOO on the ball, because an eagle-eyed hired muscle tackled a fan who rushed the stage and one of the band members got nailed as well. It all went down Saturday night in Toronto, when Rage was playing its final...
Essence

Emaza Dilan Rides For Herself – And That’s Okay, Too.

The R&B-pop songstress is joining one of Warner Music Group’s most prominent and successful labels, Atlantic Records as a solo female talent. When I first met Emaza Dilan, she and her sister Saiyr had just been signed to Island Records back in 2019. I was a publicity assistant at the record label and their ink was freshly signed and drying on the dotted lines of their contracts. I was already a fan of their group Ceraadi prior to signing and I felt that they were one of the most underrated artists to hit the internet, but there was no doubt in my mind that they’d be big. A few short years later, I have the opportunity to sit with Emaza on Zoom as an editor and her as a solo artist to celebrate the news of her being signed to Atlantic Records.
