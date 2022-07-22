Pat Benatar Has Stopped Performing “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” Because of Gun Violence

The R&B-pop songstress is joining one of Warner Music Group’s most prominent and successful labels, Atlantic Records as a solo female talent. When I first met Emaza Dilan, she and her sister Saiyr had just been signed to Island Records back in 2019. I was a publicity assistant at the record label and their ink was freshly signed and drying on the dotted lines of their contracts. I was already a fan of their group Ceraadi prior to signing and I felt that they were one of the most underrated artists to hit the internet, but there was no doubt in my mind that they’d be big. A few short years later, I have the opportunity to sit with Emaza on Zoom as an editor and her as a solo artist to celebrate the news of her being signed to Atlantic Records.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO