As part of its meeting on July 19th the Montgomery County Commission heard from Cal Franklin, the Director of Governmental Affairs with AmWaste, the company responsible for garbage collection in the county. Franklin told the commissioners that recent driver shortages and the increase in the cost of diesel fuel are making it more difficult for the company to collect garbage at the current rate they are being paid by the county. In fact, he says at the moment the company is actually losing money while continuing to provide the service.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO