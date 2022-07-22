ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hasn’t Returned to ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5: Why He Left in the First Place

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn’t appeared in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since the season 5 premiere. The reality TV star has also taken a step back from social media, leading some fans to wonder why he’s not in new episodes of the MTV series. Here’s what we know about Ronnie’s step back from the show.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro | MTV

Ronnie asked for permission to propose in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 premiere

In the first episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 , which premiered in January 2022, Ronnie shared exciting news with his roommates. He was going to ask his then-girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her.

At the time, most of Ronnie’s roommates thought it was “kind of soon” for him to be proposing to Saffire Matos. But as Vinny Guadagnino pointed out in season 5 episode 1, a proposal doesn’t always mean marriage.

Despite his initial hesitation, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was drove Ronnie to his “sentencing.” In the end, Ronnie received permission from Saffire’s family to get engaged. However, Ronnie and Saffire called off their engagement in July 2022.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro announced he was taking a break from the show for his mental health

Ronnie made headlines in April 2021 when Saffire called the police regarding a domestic violence dispute. He was arrested but not charged with a misdemeanor, but his arrest did violate his probation (via TMZ ).

The following month, Ronnie announced he was stepping away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation . “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” Ronnie said on his Instagram Stories.

His post continued: “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Shortly thereafter, a source alleged to The Sun Ronnie wasn’t ready to go to rehab yet. “He is trying to say he can get better with mental help without going to a facility,” the source claimed in May 2021.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast allegedly didn’t want to film with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

According to The Sun’s source, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast didn’t “want to film with him because they believe he is not mentally stable.” The source also said: “They feel he is a ticking time bomb and he makes all of them look bad.”

However, when the cast spoke with Page Six, they were supportive of Ronnie. “We respected his decision to take a step back and focus on mental health because that’s what’s ultimately the important thing,” Pauly DelVecchio said. “I certainly support that decision he made to take that step back and I wanna respect that with him.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/czWrsd1qKYQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

“I think he handled it the way that he should have by taking his time to get his mental health right [and] go through the process and deal with everything he needed to deal with,” Jenni “JWoww” Farley said. “We wish him the best and hope he’s doing well now — at least better than before.”

Ronnie said he would be back in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5

In August 2021, Ronnie spoke with TMZ about his return to the MTV series. “Hopefully the end of season 5 [I’ll be back],” he said. “All the fans love me and I love them too, so I’ll give them what they want.”

At publication, it’s unclear if Ronnie will appear in the remaining episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for the latest on all things Ronnie and Jersey Shore .

RELATED: ‘Jersey Shore’: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Fiancé Saffire Matos and Jenn Harley Feud Over Ariana Sky

Read the original article from
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena And Shay Shariatzadeh Get Married For The Second Time

Over the weekend, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot for a second time. The two have been married for nearly two years, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends couldn’t attend the first ceremony in Tampa, Florida. According to TMZ, the couple got married at...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinny Guadagnino
TODAY.com

'Sister Wives' star Leon Brown comes out as transgender in emotional post

"Sister Wives" star Leon Brown came out publicly as a transgender person who uses they/them pronouns in an emotional post Tuesday on Instagram. The 26-year-old reality star — who is the child of "Sister Wives" stars Meri and Kody Brown — opened up about their transition next to a pair of photos of themself standing in a doorframe.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore#Domestic Violence#Vacation#Mtv#Tmz
RadarOnline

Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support

Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know

Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
LOUISVILLE, KY
In Touch Weekly

International Living! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Jenny Slatten’s Net Worth After Her Move to India

90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are back to showcase their international love on the franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?! The pair — who share a controversial 30-year age gap — have faced harsh roadblocks since the beginning of their relationship more than a decade ago but have managed to eventually make it down the aisle! Taking a risk on love, Jenny sold all her belongings to make the overseas move to his native country of India. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jenny’s net worth, her ex-husband and more!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'So Nasty And So Rude!' Andy Cohen & Bravo Demand NeNe Leakes' Racism Lawsuit Be Moved Out Of Public Eye

NeNe Leakes has been fighting Andy Cohen and Bravo over their attempt to move her bombshell lawsuit accusing them of retaliation behind closed doors. According to court documents obtained by Radar, NBCUniversal (who owns Bravo), Cohen, and the producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta have informed the court of the dispute. As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, Leakes filed suit claiming to have reported multiple incidents of racism or racist remarks by her costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Leakes said the network took no action against Zolciak-Biermann but instead retaliated against her. In the new filing, NBC and Cohen explain they want...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

149K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy