Obituary: Lee Edward McClung, 77

MCCLUNG

Lee Edward McClung, age 77, of Pickaway, WV, passed away Friday, July 8th, 2022 at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, WV, following an extended illness.

Lee was born June 16th, 1945 at Organ Cave, WV. He was a graduate of Greenbrier High School and attended Potomac State College with a focus on agriculture.

Afterwards, he served in the United States Army National Guard. He was also a graduate of Iowa Worldwide College of Auctioneering.

Lee was a hard dedicated worker, all his life. He was self-employed and a life-long farmer and stockman and received many accolades over the years for this. He farmed cattle for many years at his beautiful farm in Pickaway, WV.

He also owned and operated Lee McClung Lime and Fertilizer in this area, for many decades, and in later years, he worked for Mountaineer Farm Center in Union, WV.

Lee was quite a character and never knew a stranger and always had a smile on his face. He was a friend to many and stranger to none and would always help out anyone in need, when he could.

He was often seen out and about in the community or hanging out at the many local eating establishments in the area, always in search of the perfect salad or chicken wings to eat.

In later years, Lee enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Drew, and his beloved dog, Pepper, and cat, Winston.

Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie McClung; his parents, Frank and Kate McClung; a sister, Carol Beckett; and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Ridgeway and husband, Anthony of Union, WV; a grandson, Drew Ridgeway of Union, WV; a brother, David McClung and wife, Kathy, of Point Pleasant, WV; a brother and sister-in-law; a niece; several nephews; and many cousins.

The family would like to thank all of Lee’s caregivers in recent months at Stonerise Lewisburg, GVMC, and at Peyton Hospice House in Lewisburg, for the compassionate and wonderful care he received.

Lee was of the Christian faith. His final wishes were to be cremated and have his ashes spread at his favorite nature spot.

A memorial service for Lee will be held on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at Fairview Christian Church at Keenan, WV with Pastor Everett Fraley officiating. Family will receive friends at the church from 4-5 p.m., with the service held at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lee to the Monroe County Animal League at P.O. Box 343, Union, WV 24983.

Those wishing to send the family online condolences or who would like to sign the online guestbook, please do so by visiting www.grovesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Groves-Mann Funeral Home in Union, WV.

The post Obituary: Lee Edward McClung, 77 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .