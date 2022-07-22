ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Signing USFL Standout DE Carlo Kemp

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago

The Chargers are signing defensive end Carlo Kemp, according to his agent Mike McCartney.

Kemp last played for the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL, becoming the first player the Chargers have signed out of the newly-launched developmental league.

Kemp, 24, went undrafted out of the University of Michigan before singing with the Green Bay Packers as a rookie. He was released prior to the start of the 2021 season before eventually latching on with the Denver Broncos' practice squad in December.

At Michigan, Kemp was twice voted a team captain, making 29 starts and appearing in 46 games. He accrued 83 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks throughout his college career.

Kemp's most recent success came in the USFL where he was selected 10th overall by the Pittsburgh Maulers in the 2022 Draft. He logged 51 tackles, five tackles for loss, a team-high five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Football is in his DNA. Kemp is the nephew of former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano and former Denver Broncos outside linebackers coach John Pagano. He also played high school football for his grandfather, Sam Pagano, a Colorado Sports Hall of Fame inductee and former head coach at Boulder's Fairview High.

Kemp will attempt to carve out a role in training camp to stick around for what's ahead in the Chargers trajectory this season. He could also supplant himself as a possible practice squad option after the team breaks camp.

The Chargers' edge-rushing options feature a particularly fierce group, including the likes of Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Kyle Van Noy and others.

Rookies reported to training camp on July 19. Veterans will report next week on July 26.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

