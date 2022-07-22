Sen. Hawley video appears during Jan. 6 committee hearing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol held another hearing Thursday night.

During the hearing, the committee released new footage from the events on Jan. 6 showing U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) running through the halls of the building.

The video was presented by committee member U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D - Virginia).

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” Luria said.

Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

As Luria continued her description of that day’s events, the committee played video of Hawley allegedly fleeing through a hallway.

“Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol,” Luria said.

On Friday morning, Hawley took to Twitter in response.

