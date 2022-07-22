Sen. Hawley video appears during Jan. 6 committee hearing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol held another hearing Thursday night.
During the hearing, the committee released new footage from the events on Jan. 6 showing U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) running through the halls of the building.
The video was presented by committee member U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D - Virginia).
“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” Luria said.
As Luria continued her description of that day’s events, the committee played video of Hawley allegedly fleeing through a hallway.
“Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol,” Luria said.
On Friday morning, Hawley took to Twitter in response.
