ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSHB 41 Action News

Sen. Hawley video appears during Jan. 6 committee hearing

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b92GS_0gp1qDBr00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol held another hearing Thursday night.

During the hearing, the committee released new footage from the events on Jan. 6 showing U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R - Missouri) running through the halls of the building.

The video was presented by committee member U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria (D - Virginia).

“As you can see in this photo, he raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” Luria said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XD0ui_0gp1qDBr00
Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

As Luria continued her description of that day’s events, the committee played video of Hawley allegedly fleeing through a hallway.

“Later that day, Senator Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol,” Luria said.

On Friday morning, Hawley took to Twitter in response.

Comments / 23

Larry Davis
4d ago

Makes me wonder How Many of the Thousands of "videos" were disregarded as information before they got this little clip? This is a television production folks!! Don't believe your eyes when you head is telling you different!! Cinematography at it's best!! You've seen dinosaurs in movies too and they DO NOT EXIST anymore than this panel provides "truth" or investigation!! It's all political!! So please use your brain( if you're not a sheep already) and Not your eyes in these political productions "made for shock and awe" political reasons only!!

Reply(4)
4
Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ted Cruz calls the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol on January 6 'gotcha politics' but admits it's 'worth a chuckle' when set to the 'Chariots of Fire' theme song

Cruz has long insisted that he isn't watching January 6 committee hearings. But Cruz, an avid Twitter user, did watch the video of Josh Hawley fleeing the Capitol after it went viral. He called it "gotcha politics" but said a version of the video set to the "Chariots of Fire"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Missouri#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Capitol
TheWrap

‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Slam ‘Disgraceful Cowardice’ of Congressional Republicans Who ‘Avoid’ Injured Capitol Police Officer

”Sometimes I run into them in the hallway, and they pretend not to see me,“ Aquilino Gonell said. The hosts of “Morning Joe” were disgusted Thursday morning after a Capitol police officer who was injured during the Jan. 6 insurrection revealed that most of the Republican lawmakers he protected that day avoid interacting with him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour the day before Jan 6 wants to investigate select committee

The Republican congressman who gave a tour of the US Capitol the day before the January 6 riot now wants to investigate the House select committee investigating the raid.Representative Barry Loudermilk of Georgia told Politico that he is interested in becoming chairman of the House Administration Committee if Republicans win the majority in November. Mr Loudermilk’s words come after Representative Rodney Davis, the ranking member of the committee, lost a member-on-member primary in Illinois to Representative Mary Miller. The committee is in charge of security on Capitol and is currently led by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California, who is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Rep. Luria: Trump went to dining room to watch Fox News as Capitol was under attack

Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., said according to witnesses after former President Donald Trump returned to the White House from the rally he was informed by a staffer that the U.S. Capitol was "besieged and under attack" by rioters. Witnesses say after being informed Trump went to the dining room and watched Fox News.July 22, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Supreme Court ruling sparks alarm over Missouri law banning pregnant women from getting divorced

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Under an old Missouri law from 1973, a woman cannot get a divorce finalized if she is pregnant; she can file for divorce, but it won't be finalized as long as she is pregnant. In 2022, abortion rights defenders are worried about the law's ramifications now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after 49 years.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

New footage shows Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters hours after raising fist in solidarity to them

Video footage released by the January 6 committee shows Republican senator Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters just hours after he was pictured raising his fist in solidarity with them. Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria revealed the video at a prime-time hearing on Thursday after first showing a photograph of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy