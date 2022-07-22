ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee Olympian back in the ring for Orlando Fight Night

By Terry Gilliam Jr., Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Antonio Vargas, a 2016 U.S. Olympian who took a two-and-a-half year layoff as a pro, will be back in the ring Saturday at the Caribe Royale. Tom Benitez/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A 2016 U.S. Olympian is back in the ring for the first time after a two-and-a-half year hiatus, and will face off in a six-round bantamweight tilt on Saturday.

Antonio Vargas (12-1) of Kissimmee is scheduled to face Daniel Coronel (7-25-1) at the Caribe Royale in Orlando.

The 5-foot-5 bantamweight last fought in February 2020 against Juan Centeno in a six-round decision victory. Most fighters have a difficulty coming back after such a long break, but Vargas doesn’t expect that to be the case.

“I’ve been boxing since I was 9 year old. It’s second nature for me,” Vargas said. “It wasn’t hard for me to get back. I’ve been training for seven months and I have a healthy lifestyle.”

The event will be headlined by lightweight Joseph Adorno of Allentown, Pa., in a six-round contest. Adorno (15-1-2, 13 KOs) scored a highlight-reel, one-punch knockout against Juan Santiago on May 21. Adorno’s opponent is scheduled to be Robert Almazan (10-17).

This event also features others with ties to the area as Orlando fighters Adrian Pinheiro (7-0), Derrick Jackson (8-0) and A’mire Lewis (3-0) are scheduled. New York’s Steven Galeano (11-0) also is on the card.

GH3 Promotions and Boxlab Promotions are staging Saturday’s show. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the opening bout is scheduled for 7.

Vargas, who already has his next bout planned for August at Caribe Royale, doesn’t anticipate any issues with finding his rhythm once the first bell rings.

As long as he trusts his fundamentals, he predicts a good result to kick-start his second act as a professional.

“My main focus is making sure I look good, and that I’m placing my shots and keeping my hands nice and tight,” Vargas said. “I want to make a statement.”

The venue holds 1,388 and the bouts also can be watched via live stream at Bxngtv.com .

