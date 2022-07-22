ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gIYTT_0gp1pno600 In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production.

“As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and agriculture businesses, the federal government has a responsibility to prioritize American sovereignty,” Grassley said in a Q&A posted to his website in February.

But how much U.S. land is actually owned by investors from countries with often adversarial or choppy relations with the U.S.? The answer is: not many.

To determine which foreign countries own the most U.S. land, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foreign Holdings of U.S. Agricultural Land through Dec. 31, 2020. Countries are ranked by the total area of agricultural land, in acres, held by individuals and entities from that country. All data is from the report

Nearly 55% of all foreign-owned land parcels in the U.S. are owned by interests from just six countries, all of which are close U.S. allies like the Netherlands, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Canadian investors lead this pack, by a long shot, with nearly 9.4 million acres of U.S. land -- more acreage than 44 of the top 50 foreign landowners combined, according to the report. ( These people own the most land in America .)

Investors from countries with less friendly relations also hold agricultural land in the U.S. These include China, with 194,179 acres, Venezuela with 28,058 acres, and Saudi Arabia with 18,586 acres. Compare that to U.S. land ownership from investors in Germany (1.2 million acres), France (643,710 acres), and Switzerland (313,122 acres).

Still, in some cases, investors who own the largest amount of U.S. land could use companies incorporated in third party countries like the Netherlands or the Cayman Islands to mask their country of origin.

When looking at the value of the agricultural land owned by foreign interests, Chinese investors rank among the top 10 with $1.9 billion worth of U.S. land. Investors in the six countries with more valuable U.S. land holdings than China hold U.S. land with a combined value of nearly $29.3 billion. ( This is the most expensive place to buy land .)

Here are the foreign countries that own the most U.S. land.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33I0qe_0gp1pno600

50. Philippines
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 3,760 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $7.3 million
> Number of investors: 31
> Primary landholding region: West (2,237 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhLuB_0gp1pno600

49. Channel Islands
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 4,542 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $57.0 million
> Number of investors: 6
> Primary landholding region: South (4,542 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J9TAA_0gp1pno600

48. Norway
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 4,981 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $6.3 million
> Number of investors: 17
> Primary landholding region: Midwest (3,777 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNfCn_0gp1pno600

47. Nepal
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 5,357 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.4 million
> Number of investors: 2
> Primary landholding region: West (5,289 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQwRa_0gp1pno600

46. Guatemala
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 5,870 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $21.0 million
> Number of investors: 13
> Primary landholding region: South (5,241 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mN5UL_0gp1pno600

45. Liberia
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 8,985 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $8.4 million
> Number of investors: 13
> Primary landholding region: Northeast (4,637 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AUsDK_0gp1pno600

44. Malaysia
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 9,438 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $26.9 million
> Number of investors: 10
> Primary landholding region: West (7,908 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39GKRg_0gp1pno600

43. Lebanon
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 10,461 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $19.1 million
> Number of investors: 31
> Primary landholding region: South (5,763 acres)

42. South Africa
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 10,732 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $215.1 million
> Number of investors: 16
> Primary landholding region: South (8,636 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bQvZX_0gp1pno600

41. Palestine
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 11,421 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $9.1 million
> Number of investors: 1
> Primary landholding region: West (11,421 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ud25_0gp1pno600

40. Hong Kong
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 11,909 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $46.6 million
> Number of investors: 62
> Primary landholding region: South (5,017 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TrDbL_0gp1pno600

39. Colombia
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 11,990 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $23.2 million
> Number of investors: 40
> Primary landholding region: South (11,739 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fY1dK_0gp1pno600

38. Brazil
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 13,527 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $22.6 million
> Number of investors: 16
> Primary landholding region: South (12,953 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gvOK_0gp1pno600

37. Costa Rica
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 13,835 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $12.2 million
> Number of investors: 8
> Primary landholding region: West (10,840 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08v3ZV_0gp1pno600

36. Cook Islands
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 14,515 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $104.3 million
> Number of investors: 12
> Primary landholding region: Midwest (12,880 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJUxq_0gp1pno600

35. Netherlands Antilles
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 17,110 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.3 million
> Number of investors: 1
> Primary landholding region: South (17,110 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiPy4_0gp1pno600

34. Egypt
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 17,645 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $54.5 million
> Number of investors: 17
> Primary landholding region: West (16,242 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xk63h_0gp1pno600

33. Saudi Arabia
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 18,586 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $163.7 million
> Number of investors: 44
> Primary landholding region: South (10,986 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQkqd_0gp1pno600

32. Kuwait
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 24,784 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $24.3 million
> Number of investors: 11
> Primary landholding region: South (18,654 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZktwV_0gp1pno600

31. Venezuela
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 28,058 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $116.7 million
> Number of investors: 100
> Primary landholding region: Midwest (14,026 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CTWmi_0gp1pno600

30. Bermuda
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 29,003 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $44.0 million
> Number of investors: 47
> Primary landholding region: South (25,243 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrwrS_0gp1pno600

29. New Zealand
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 35,245 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.6 billion
> Number of investors: 17
> Primary landholding region: Midwest (19,066 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvUSH_0gp1pno600

28. Uruguay
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 42,091 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $123.9 million
> Number of investors: 13
> Primary landholding region: South (37,749 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EAoO_0gp1pno600

27. United Arab Emirates
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 46,496 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $373.8 million
> Number of investors: 13
> Primary landholding region: South (45,866 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgGTd_0gp1pno600

26. Bahamas
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 54,786 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $87.4 million
> Number of investors: 38
> Primary landholding region: West (37,576 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRBfN_0gp1pno600

25. Greece
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 61,882 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $15.6 million
> Number of investors: 16
> Primary landholding region: South (59,763 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gvcMy_0gp1pno600

24. Argentina
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 68,821 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $320.3 million
> Number of investors: 65
> Primary landholding region: South (61,475 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2AUM_0gp1pno600

23. British Virgin Islands
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 82,355 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $147.1 million
> Number of investors: 58
> Primary landholding region: South (73,439 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NUe9_0gp1pno600

22. Ireland
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 85,563 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $137.4 million
> Number of investors: 32
> Primary landholding region: South (62,346 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ovC_0gp1pno600

21. Panama
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 110,893 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $173.9 million
> Number of investors: 115
> Primary landholding region: South (75,794 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWP6k_0gp1pno600

20. Liechtenstein
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 123,262 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $256.0 million
> Number of investors: 108
> Primary landholding region: West (68,488 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BV2rK_0gp1pno600

19. Australia
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 159,037 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $276.2 million
> Number of investors: 87
> Primary landholding region: South (93,370 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynbaA_0gp1pno600

18. Sweden
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 182,778 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $300.3 million
> Number of investors: 61
> Primary landholding region: South (125,821 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfMUH_0gp1pno600

17. China
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 194,179 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.9 billion
> Number of investors: 82
> Primary landholding region: South (97,177 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twBbL_0gp1pno600

16. Austria
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 215,529 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $217.1 million
> Number of investors: 68
> Primary landholding region: South (175,477 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIkon_0gp1pno600

15. Belgium
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 237,020 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $122.1 million
> Number of investors: 103
> Primary landholding region: West (191,335 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xN60k_0gp1pno600

14. Spain
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 257,153 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $467.0 million
> Number of investors: 57
> Primary landholding region: Midwest (159,628 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vJkZW_0gp1pno600

13. Mexico
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 278,949 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $237.2 million
> Number of investors: 275
> Primary landholding region: South (238,783 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MeTwW_0gp1pno600

12. Japan
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 279,744 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $818.8 million
> Number of investors: 145
> Primary landholding region: West (228,363 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3fTr_0gp1pno600

11. Switzerland
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 313,122 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $680.1 million
> Number of investors: 377
> Primary landholding region: South (142,904 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oNU3R_0gp1pno600

10. Denmark
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 444,342 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $718.4 million
> Number of investors: 50
> Primary landholding region: South (225,969 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j2y63_0gp1pno600

9. Luxembourg
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 503,837 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1 billion
> Number of investors: 33
> Primary landholding region: South (255,601 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4qwS_0gp1pno600

8. Cayman Islands
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 614,424 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $844.1 million
> Number of investors: 49
> Primary landholding region: South (389,876 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjCXw_0gp1pno600

7. France
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 643,710 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.4 billion
> Number of investors: 183
> Primary landholding region: West (257,348 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sG04R_0gp1pno600

6. Germany
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 1,197,483 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $4.1 billion
> Number of investors: 1,126
> Primary landholding region: South (553,738 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2u6G_0gp1pno600

5. United Kingdom
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 1,333,389 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.2 billion
> Number of investors: 449
> Primary landholding region: West (502,888 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kM83Z_0gp1pno600

4. Portugal
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 1,462,729 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.3 billion
> Number of investors: 126
> Primary landholding region: Midwest (575,602 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sy1ay_0gp1pno600

3. Italy
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 2,609,016 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $5.4 billion
> Number of investors: 294
> Primary landholding region: Midwest (1,483,506 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SiLbo_0gp1pno600

2. Netherlands
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 4,448,077 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $6 billion
> Number of investors: 716
> Primary landholding region: South (3,197,898 acres)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J4W8w_0gp1pno600

1. Canada
> Total area of U.S. land owned: 9,357,563 acres
> Total land value (at time of purchase): $7.3 billion
> Number of investors: 1,749
> Primary landholding region: South (3,013,167 acres)

