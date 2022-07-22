Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production.

“As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and agriculture businesses, the federal government has a responsibility to prioritize American sovereignty,” Grassley said in a Q&A posted to his website in February.

But how much U.S. land is actually owned by investors from countries with often adversarial or choppy relations with the U.S.? The answer is: not many.

To determine which foreign countries own the most U.S. land, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Foreign Holdings of U.S. Agricultural Land through Dec. 31, 2020. Countries are ranked by the total area of agricultural land, in acres, held by individuals and entities from that country. All data is from the report

Nearly 55% of all foreign-owned land parcels in the U.S. are owned by interests from just six countries, all of which are close U.S. allies like the Netherlands, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Canadian investors lead this pack, by a long shot, with nearly 9.4 million acres of U.S. land -- more acreage than 44 of the top 50 foreign landowners combined, according to the report. ( These people own the most land in America .)

Investors from countries with less friendly relations also hold agricultural land in the U.S. These include China, with 194,179 acres, Venezuela with 28,058 acres, and Saudi Arabia with 18,586 acres. Compare that to U.S. land ownership from investors in Germany (1.2 million acres), France (643,710 acres), and Switzerland (313,122 acres).

Still, in some cases, investors who own the largest amount of U.S. land could use companies incorporated in third party countries like the Netherlands or the Cayman Islands to mask their country of origin.

When looking at the value of the agricultural land owned by foreign interests, Chinese investors rank among the top 10 with $1.9 billion worth of U.S. land. Investors in the six countries with more valuable U.S. land holdings than China hold U.S. land with a combined value of nearly $29.3 billion. ( This is the most expensive place to buy land .)

Here are the foreign countries that own the most U.S. land.

50. Philippines

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 3,760 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $7.3 million

> Number of investors: 31

> Primary landholding region: West (2,237 acres)

49. Channel Islands

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 4,542 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $57.0 million

> Number of investors: 6

> Primary landholding region: South (4,542 acres)

ALSO READ: These People Own the Most Land in America

48. Norway

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 4,981 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $6.3 million

> Number of investors: 17

> Primary landholding region: Midwest (3,777 acres)

47. Nepal

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 5,357 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.4 million

> Number of investors: 2

> Primary landholding region: West (5,289 acres)

46. Guatemala

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 5,870 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $21.0 million

> Number of investors: 13

> Primary landholding region: South (5,241 acres)

45. Liberia

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 8,985 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $8.4 million

> Number of investors: 13

> Primary landholding region: Northeast (4,637 acres)

44. Malaysia

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 9,438 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $26.9 million

> Number of investors: 10

> Primary landholding region: West (7,908 acres)

ALSO READ: States With the Most Diverse Landscapes

43. Lebanon

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 10,461 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $19.1 million

> Number of investors: 31

> Primary landholding region: South (5,763 acres)

42. South Africa

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 10,732 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $215.1 million

> Number of investors: 16

> Primary landholding region: South (8,636 acres)

41. Palestine

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 11,421 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $9.1 million

> Number of investors: 1

> Primary landholding region: West (11,421 acres)

40. Hong Kong

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 11,909 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $46.6 million

> Number of investors: 62

> Primary landholding region: South (5,017 acres)

39. Colombia

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 11,990 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $23.2 million

> Number of investors: 40

> Primary landholding region: South (11,739 acres)

ALSO READ: This Is the Most Expensive Place to Buy Land

38. Brazil

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 13,527 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $22.6 million

> Number of investors: 16

> Primary landholding region: South (12,953 acres)

37. Costa Rica

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 13,835 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $12.2 million

> Number of investors: 8

> Primary landholding region: West (10,840 acres)

36. Cook Islands

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 14,515 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $104.3 million

> Number of investors: 12

> Primary landholding region: Midwest (12,880 acres)

35. Netherlands Antilles

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 17,110 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $2.3 million

> Number of investors: 1

> Primary landholding region: South (17,110 acres)

34. Egypt

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 17,645 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $54.5 million

> Number of investors: 17

> Primary landholding region: West (16,242 acres)

ALSO READ: Cities With the Most Land Flagged for Hazardous Waste Cleanup

33. Saudi Arabia

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 18,586 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $163.7 million

> Number of investors: 44

> Primary landholding region: South (10,986 acres)

32. Kuwait

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 24,784 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $24.3 million

> Number of investors: 11

> Primary landholding region: South (18,654 acres)

31. Venezuela

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 28,058 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $116.7 million

> Number of investors: 100

> Primary landholding region: Midwest (14,026 acres)

30. Bermuda

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 29,003 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $44.0 million

> Number of investors: 47

> Primary landholding region: South (25,243 acres)

29. New Zealand

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 35,245 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.6 billion

> Number of investors: 17

> Primary landholding region: Midwest (19,066 acres)

ALSO READ: States With the Most Forest

28. Uruguay

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 42,091 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $123.9 million

> Number of investors: 13

> Primary landholding region: South (37,749 acres)

27. United Arab Emirates

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 46,496 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $373.8 million

> Number of investors: 13

> Primary landholding region: South (45,866 acres)

26. Bahamas

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 54,786 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $87.4 million

> Number of investors: 38

> Primary landholding region: West (37,576 acres)

25. Greece

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 61,882 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $15.6 million

> Number of investors: 16

> Primary landholding region: South (59,763 acres)

24. Argentina

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 68,821 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $320.3 million

> Number of investors: 65

> Primary landholding region: South (61,475 acres)

ALSO READ: These People Own the Most Land in America

23. British Virgin Islands

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 82,355 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $147.1 million

> Number of investors: 58

> Primary landholding region: South (73,439 acres)

22. Ireland

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 85,563 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $137.4 million

> Number of investors: 32

> Primary landholding region: South (62,346 acres)

21. Panama

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 110,893 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $173.9 million

> Number of investors: 115

> Primary landholding region: South (75,794 acres)

20. Liechtenstein

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 123,262 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $256.0 million

> Number of investors: 108

> Primary landholding region: West (68,488 acres)

19. Australia

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 159,037 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $276.2 million

> Number of investors: 87

> Primary landholding region: South (93,370 acres)

ALSO READ: States With the Most Diverse Landscapes

18. Sweden

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 182,778 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $300.3 million

> Number of investors: 61

> Primary landholding region: South (125,821 acres)

17. China

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 194,179 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.9 billion

> Number of investors: 82

> Primary landholding region: South (97,177 acres)

16. Austria

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 215,529 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $217.1 million

> Number of investors: 68

> Primary landholding region: South (175,477 acres)

15. Belgium

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 237,020 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $122.1 million

> Number of investors: 103

> Primary landholding region: West (191,335 acres)

14. Spain

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 257,153 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $467.0 million

> Number of investors: 57

> Primary landholding region: Midwest (159,628 acres)

ALSO READ: This Is the Most Expensive Place to Buy Land

13. Mexico

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 278,949 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $237.2 million

> Number of investors: 275

> Primary landholding region: South (238,783 acres)

12. Japan

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 279,744 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $818.8 million

> Number of investors: 145

> Primary landholding region: West (228,363 acres)

11. Switzerland

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 313,122 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $680.1 million

> Number of investors: 377

> Primary landholding region: South (142,904 acres)

10. Denmark

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 444,342 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $718.4 million

> Number of investors: 50

> Primary landholding region: South (225,969 acres)

9. Luxembourg

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 503,837 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1 billion

> Number of investors: 33

> Primary landholding region: South (255,601 acres)

ALSO READ: Cities With the Most Land Flagged for Hazardous Waste Cleanup

8. Cayman Islands

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 614,424 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $844.1 million

> Number of investors: 49

> Primary landholding region: South (389,876 acres)

7. France

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 643,710 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $1.4 billion

> Number of investors: 183

> Primary landholding region: West (257,348 acres)

6. Germany

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 1,197,483 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $4.1 billion

> Number of investors: 1,126

> Primary landholding region: South (553,738 acres)

5. United Kingdom

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 1,333,389 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.2 billion

> Number of investors: 449

> Primary landholding region: West (502,888 acres)

4. Portugal

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 1,462,729 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $3.3 billion

> Number of investors: 126

> Primary landholding region: Midwest (575,602 acres)

ALSO READ: States With the Most Forest

3. Italy

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 2,609,016 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $5.4 billion

> Number of investors: 294

> Primary landholding region: Midwest (1,483,506 acres)

2. Netherlands

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 4,448,077 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $6 billion

> Number of investors: 716

> Primary landholding region: South (3,197,898 acres)

1. Canada

> Total area of U.S. land owned: 9,357,563 acres

> Total land value (at time of purchase): $7.3 billion

> Number of investors: 1,749

> Primary landholding region: South (3,013,167 acres)

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .