Pet of the week, kitten "Vivian" available at Woods Humane Society

Woods Humane Society is experience an influx of fury felines. Friday morning KSBY News daybreak took a closer look at the "Pet of the Week."

Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society introduced us to an 11-week-old baby kitten with black and white coloring named "Vivian."

Coleman said "the cutest little thing! She's ready to steal your heart, and she is ready for adoption at our San Luis Obispo shelter here at Woods Humane Society".

The summer is kitten season and all kittens at the shelter are already spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and are current on all vaccines.

Coleman continued, "we even give you a starter bag of food, so that's a small price to pay for this forever, love"

Woods is offering up all of the kittens for a $74 adoption fee all this month.

Already in July 133 kittens have found forever homes with the promotion.

The shelter is open for adoptions daily from 12PM to 4PM.

For a look at the other animals at the shelter and for more information on adoption you can visit this link!