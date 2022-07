The elaborate network of tunnels connected to a major airbase was built to protect Taiwan’s precious fighter jets from a Chinese attack. The Taiwanese Air Force, also known as the Republic of China Air Force, or ROCAF, has uncharacteristically released photos of weapons loading operations that were carried out in the highly-fortified underground cave-like complex connected to Chiashan Air Force Base. The photos offer a very rare look inside the subterranean tunnel network that houses some of the ROCAF’s most capable fighter jets, including the recently upgraded F-16V Viper that can be seen in the images being armed with Harpoon anti-ship missiles.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO