adidas Released New Stan Smiths for the 50th Stanniversary

There are few sneakers (or shoes of any kind, for that matter) more easily recognizable than the adidas Stan Smith shoe. You don’t need to know anything about sneakers or tennis or know that Stan Smith was a very real and very famous tennis player to know the shoe style when you see them. When adidas comes out with new takes and colorways of the classic shoe, the main integrity of the simple, understated sneaker remains — and that includes the Stanniversary Stan Smiths that adidas dropped this week.

This year celebrates the 50th anniversary of the brand’s collaboration with Stan Smith. The Stan Smith shoe was originally known as French tennis star Robert Haillet’s on-court shoe in 1965. After Haillet retired from tennis, Stan Smith partnered up with adidas and the branding of the sneaker became associated with Smith. It became popular off the court, too, for its sleek, minimal design, which is, of course, the reason that same sneaker remains so popular today.

On July 19, adidas released a special version for the anniversary that adds a few very special elements to the sneaker without taking away from its perfected simplicity. It maintains its ultra-wearability with an all-over, off-white leather upper, which takes up the bulk of the shoe. That leather upper is also made from 50-percent recycled material. The back heel tab is a gray suede for a bit of a texture change without feeling busy, while the tongue is a fun light pink. Smith’s face — a signature icon for detailing on the tongue — is in maroon.

The shoe is on sale now for $100, but you have to be an AdiClub member to shop it. Luckily, you can sign up to be an AdiClub member right from your phone. If you have yet to purchase a pair of the best white sneakers for summer, look no further. Not only are they one of our favorite adidas sneakers of all time for how cool they look aesthetically, they are also one of our favorite adidas sneakers for walking. They offer easy support without disrupting your very important outfits. They are effortlessly cool, always.

In other Stan Smith shopping news, there are a few other variations of the adidas Stan Smith shoe that are on sale now. Look to embroidery details, patterns and small-yet-surprising details on the heel or upper for a special take on the classic.

