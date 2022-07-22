ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keeping it Together: I thought I was an SPF pro, but I've been neglecting this spot ...

By Sara M Moniuszko, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

We've come a long way when it comes to SPF.

When I was younger, I mostly remember using sunscreen on family trips to the beach. But now that we know the importance of wearing sunscreen daily for both anti-aging purposes – and more importantly skin cancer prevention – I've incorporated it into my daily routine.

But while reporting a summer skin care story this week, I realized there's one spot I often skip that gets as must sun exposure as my face: my scalp!

If you're like me and often style your hair in a part, or if you're someone who has thinning or balding hair, the dermatologist I spoke with said to be sure to protect that skin as well.

Dr. Michelle Henry, dermatologist and founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan, told me she operates on skin cancers on the scalp "all the time."

"That's an area that's just getting chronic sun exposure over the course of your life and so it's really important that we always consider those areas … and protect them ."

Another option? Wearing a protective hat.

I also spoke to dermatologists about how to take care of your skin with harsh, drying air conditioning blasting during the hotter months as well as summertime lip care.

To read the rest of my skin care story, click here.

Here's what you're getting wrong about emergency birth control

My colleagues and I continue to report on the aftermath and ripple effects of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month. This week I guest-authored USA TODAY's "This is America" newsletter , where I listened back to the voices I heard from on the streets of New York after the ruling shook the country. They shared with me how the decision impacted their mental health.

My colleague Jenna Ryu wrote about another component of the conversation: Americans scrambling to find safe and effective ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies, including emergency contraception medications like Plan B. Here's an excerpt of her piece:

For many, Plan B has been hailed as a miracle, morning-after pill. It can be up to 95% effective in preventing pregnancy if taken immediately after unprotected sex and is available without a prescription. But contrary to what you may have heard, the pill does not work for everyone.

Sexual health experts warn it's not a replacement for the abortion pill. Plan B has no impact on existing pregnancies and may not be accessible, affordable or effective for everyone – depending on body weight and menstrual cycle.

"One of the things that prevents people from even using Plan B or knowing about it is that it's confusing," says Cynthia Harper, a professor at the University of California, San Francisco's Department of Obstetrics Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences.

"It's a sensitive topic and the more that people read about it and understand the benefits and shortcomings… then they'll be much better equipped to take care of themselves in this new context that we're in."

To read Jenna's full article, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bt2P_0gp1oTZJ00
A package of Plan B contraceptive is displayed at Jack's Pharmacy on April 5, 2013 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

Do this, not that: Simple swaps to boost your wellness

As an emergency room doctor, our medical columnist Dr. Michael Daignault is trained in providing acute and critical care. But in this week's column, he writes it's equally important to help his patients and readers manage their day-to-day wellness.

That's why he put together some simple swaps you can start doing today, from kickstarting your wellness at night to avoiding that dreaded afternoon crash. Here are three from his list:

Swap melatonin pills for a handful of tart cherries. Tart cherries, especially Montmorency cherries, have high amounts of natural melatonin and tryptophan. An additional benefit is that tart cherries contain high levels of anthocyanins, which provide substantial antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity on a similar level to that provided by common nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen. So next time, grab a handful of tart cherries or a glass of tart cherry juice an hour before bed.

Swap the nightcap for two scoops of Epsom salt in a warm bath. I’ve written extensively about the benefits of Epsom salt in a previous column. The added benefit of a nighttime Epsom salt bath ritual comes from leaving your phone and electronics in the other room and literally doing nothing while absorbing magnesium-induced muscle relaxation before bed. Pro tip: Light a couple of candles and focus on observing the flickering of the flames while taking slow deep breaths and then rinse with cold water.

Swap that vitamin D supplement for some early morning sunshine. Vitamin D at 1000-2000 IU a day is a must for most adults, even those who live in an area with regular sunshine exposure. But nothing sets the circadian rhythm each morning better than early sunshine exposure. Plus, early morning sun has less dangerous UVA and UVB rays than afternoon sun.

To read his full list of healthy swaps, click here.

Today's reads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P24tC_0gp1oTZJ00
Pushing pause on a relationship might sounds like a bad thing, but, if it's done the right way, it could be exactly what you and your partner needed to thrive. fizkes, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Today's pet

Meet Jagger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BPGi9_0gp1oTZJ00
He's got the moves like Jagger! Courtesy of Carol Scofield

"Jagger loves his home in Vero Beach, Florida, but also likes to travel up to New England to the Adirondacks and to Maine when he has a chance," writes Carol Scofield. "Jagger is super friendly and lives with his beautiful Himalayan cat Ruby."

How sweet! Can we see a picture of Ruby next?

Thanks everyone for reading! Do you have cute pet photos to share? Please send them to our email here so we can feature them in an upcoming newsletter. If you've already been featured in the newsletter, that's OK! We'd love an update on your furry friend.

Wishing you all the best,

Sara Moniuszko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Keeping it Together: I thought I was an SPF pro, but I've been neglecting this spot ...

#Sensitive Skin#Spf#Cosmetics#Sunscreen#Skin Aesthetic Surgery#The Supreme Court
