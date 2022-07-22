ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

 4 days ago
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the...

Related
KMBC.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Kansas City, Kansas, double shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The suspect in a July 17 double shooting has been arrested. The shooting occurred in the Gateway Plaza neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, and took one person's life. The incident also left another seriously injured. The suspected shooter, Tanesha Marie Horton, 27, a Kansas City,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wanted teen turns himself in to Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kansas#Police#Violent Crime#African American
FOX4 News Kansas City

UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Kansas City Police Department said the missing woman has been found safe. The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 25-year-old woman last seen Tuesday morning. Tessie Deselich was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. on July 26 in the area of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Kansas man injured while mowing embankment near river

ATCHISON—A man was injured in a mowing accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Atchison. The 20-year-old city of Atchison Public Works employee was mowing on an embankment in the 300 Block of River Road, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Thee mower began to slid towards the river. The...
ATCHISON, KS
JC Post

Kansas man accused of using stolen credit cards

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Stacey M. Gorman, Jr. of Atchison, on a requested charge of criminal use of a financial card and unlawful computer act. The allegations are in connection to a stolen financial card used...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide of a Topeka man that occurred Monday morning in Chanute. According to the KBI, around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. Officials say when officers...
CHANUTE, KS
KSNT News

13 year old ‘seriously injured’ when 4-wheeler flips

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 13-year-old suffered suspected serious injuries when the 4-wheeler they were driving went off the road before overturning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Bronson teen was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City after the 2017 Polaris Razor they were driving southbound on Kansas Highway 3 and the tires […]
BRONSON, KS
kchi.com

Polo Man Arrested By Troopers

A Polo man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell CountyMonday night. Forty-five-year-old Derek R Rosendahl was arrested on a Clay County warrant for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
JC Post

Prosecutor: Shooting at Kansas high school was justified

JOHNSON COUNTY (AP) —A school resource officer who shot and wounded a Kansas high school student after the student shot him four times won’t face charges because he believed his life was in danger, a prosecutor announced Friday. Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said school resource officer...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

