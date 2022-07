CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Professional Bull Riders are returning to Cheyenne Frontier Days this week, but this year, there’s a new twist to the show. The organization’s two-night event at Frontier Park Arena, which kicks off Monday and ends Tuesday, will also mark the official debut of its brand-new Team Series in which eight teams — featuring rosters full of riders selected via a previously held draft along with free agent signings — will compete against each other throughout a 10-event regular season before the year’s finale, the Team Series Championship, in Las Vegas in November.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO