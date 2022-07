Adair Ford Boroughs was sworn in on Tuesday as United States Attorney for the District of South Carolina. She was nominated by President Biden on June 6 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on July 21, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. U.S. District Richard M. Gergel administered the oath of office in a ceremony at the federal courthouse in Charleston. Her investiture ceremony will take place at a later date.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO