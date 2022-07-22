The QVC Black Friday in July sale has huge savings on Nintendo, Ninja and Cricut

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Black Friday 2022 came early at QVC and the discounts have us giddy for the holiday shopping season. It’s never too early to pounce on good home, kitchen and electronic deals—and we found the best of the best. Get ahead of the holiday shopping rush with discounts on Ninja, Cricut, Nintendo and more.

Now through Monday, July 25 customers can shop the Black Friday in July Sale Preview for huge savings on hundreds of must-have products. During the sale, you can scoop Black Friday-level markdowns on everything from beauty essentials and smart tech to lawn tools and household appliances. Better still, new QVC customers can save even more by entering coupon code OFFER at checkout for $15 off their first order.

Get early savings on the ultimate gaming gift with the Nintendo Switch Lite—one of our favorite Nintendo Switch consoles. The compact gaming system impressed us with its simple design, ample storage space and robust gaming catalog. Although the handheld doesn’t feature removable controllers or TV mode like the standard Switch, it’s a solid option for gamers looking to try their hand at the latest Mario and Animal Crossing releases. Right now you can take home the Lite with a Paper Mario game and accessories kit for just $314.96, a savings of $55.

For home chefs, a powerful air fryer is a kitchen essential. Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, the Ninja 8-quart 6-in-1 dual zone air fryer is a great addition to any cooking tool arsenal. We love air fryers for their ability to make healthier fried foods and Ninja makes some of the best we’ve ever tested. Available in several colors, this 8-quart model features two crisper baskets, a broiling rack and six preset programs to make meal prep a breeze. Usually ringing up for $199.99, you can take home the popular countertop appliance for just $179.99 today at QVC.

Celebrate the holiday season early with Black Friday in July deals at QVC. Scoop Santa-approved sales across all categories and jump-start your holiday shopping in a big way with massive price cuts on tons of customer-favorite and Reviewed-approved brands.

The best deals at the QVC Black Friday in July sale

Michael Todd Soniclear Petite Antimicrobial Cleansing Brush for $71.40 (Save $47.60)

Ninja 9-Cup Professional Plus Food Processor with Extra Discs for $89.99 (Save $30)

Frigidaire 1.5-Gallon Portable Evaporative Cooler and Fan with Remote for $99.99 (Save $30)

Cricut Joy Smart Cutting Machine with Smart Materials and Pens Set for $139.95 (Save $60)

Ring Stick-Up Outdoor/Indoor Cam with Battery, Solar Yard Sign and Ring Assist for $144.98 (Save $37.02)

Perricone MD Neuropeptide Smoothing FacialConformer for $162.50 (Save $162.50)

Ninja 8-Quart 6-in-1 Dual Zone Air Fryer with Broil Rack for $179.99 (Save $20)

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $179.99 (Save $62.01)

Beats by Dr. Dre Pill Bluetooth Speaker for $229.96 (Save $50.03)

Worx 40V Cordless Lawnmower with Two Batteries for $249.99 (Save $52)

Nintendo Switch Lite with Paper Mario and Accessories Kit for $314.96 (Save $55)

