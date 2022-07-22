ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Foodie Friday: The Blue Cat Brewing Company

By Dustin Nolan
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0viAJZ_0gp1mSl000

This week’s Foodie Friday guest is The Blue Cat Brewing Company, a local brewing company that offers hand-crafted beer and assortment of great food. Head Chief Kevin Wiggins and Brewmaster Charlie Cole, came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team some of the amazing dishes they have to offer.

Their menu includes in-house hand-crafted beer, burgers, BLT’s, loaded fries and much more.

They tell the team they are at 18th street in the District of Rock Island. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

For more information on Blue Cat Brewing Co. click here .

If your restaurant is interested in making an appearance, or if there is a restaurant you’d like to see on Foodie Friday send an email to FoodieFriday@whbf.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

COVID cases cancel Circa ’21 shows

A spate of COVID cases in the cast of “Disaster!” has brought a different kind of disaster to Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The silly satire of ’70s-era disaster movies, in a jukebox musical, the show opened on Friday night, but positive COVID cases caused “Disaster!” to be shelved Saturday and Sunday, and now at least six cast members have tested positive.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

MLK Center seeks parade entries, vendors for 35th annual Family Fun Day

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting its 35th Annual Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 27. Family Fun Day is a community event celebrating all cultures, as well as strength in neighborhoods and families. This year’s event will feature a parade, food and merchant vendors, informational booths, children’s activities, live entertainment and […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

20-year-old QC dancer is in the finals on national FOX series

It is pretty clear that Essence Wilmington CAN dance. The 20-year-old Davenport native has been a dazzling star on the TV competition, “So You Think You Can Dance” on FOX, and is now in the top 6 contestants as the series will broadcast its final three episodes, Wednesday nights at 8 p.m.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Island, IL
Food & Drinks
Rock Island, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Rock Island, IL
Sports
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
KWQC

Adoptable Four-Legged Friends: “Meet Tacoma”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Meet Tacoma!. Jo Nicholson, Humane Society of Scott County, introduces us to Tacoma, a stray dog with a sad story that needs a happy ending (and forever home). He is reliably housebroken, neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped pit bull mix. Nicholson also elaborates on the “Whisker Warrior” monthly...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Decades-old time capsule opened at Rock Island church

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 73-year-old time capsule was revealed in Rock Island. The capsule was carved out on Sunday at Word of Life Church on 7th Avenue in Rock Island. The capsule was placed by the Tri-City Jewish Center when it used to occupy that space. It was hidden behind a large brick next to one of the building's entrances.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Mississippi Valley Fair 2022 Information

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Mississippi Valley Fair is almost here! Here is all you need to know for the week-long festivities. The dates of the Mississippi Valley Fair are August 2-7, 2022. There are activities, concerts, food, attractions, and more!. Admission:. 2022 Fun Cards: $100.00. Good for one entrance...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Make your tummy happy at Taste of Galesburg

Taste of Galesburg is bringing the tastiest smells in town to Simmons Street between Seminary and Prairie on Thursday, July 28 from 4-10:30 p.m. Visitors can sample food from over 20 area restaurants at the 36th annual event, enjoy the beer garden and listen to music on three stages. Jera & Carol Jean will perform from 4-6:30 p.m., as will the Hypotheticals. BBI will play from 6:30-10:30 p.m. There will be free children’s activities in the parking lot north of Simmons Street from 4-8 p.m., including a bouncy house and other inflatables, face painting and activities in the Discovery Depot.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foodie#Food Drink#Blt#Blue Cat Brewing Co#Nexstar Media Inc
ourquadcities.com

Hundreds sign petition against converting 1-ways into 2-ways

A proposal from the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce to convert 3rd and 4th Streets in downtown Davenport to two-way traffic isn’t making everyone happy. A petition to keep them the same started circulating Wednesday. Organizer Bruce Goacher and his family – owners of Sweet Delite on 4th Street,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Owner of stolen Kia calls on community for help

Car thieves are still on the hunt for vehicles in and around the QCA. On Saturday morning, Karie Martensen of Davenport woke up to notice her car was missing outside of her home. Martensen says she only had the Kia for two weeks prior to it being stolen. Martensen said...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

River Bend Food Bank hires familiar QC face as its next CEO

A familiar QC face has been chosen to be the next leader River Bend Food Bank (RBFB). The Davenport-based RBFB announced Monday that Nancy Renkes, of Eau Claire, Wis., will be the new President and CEO effective Oct. 1, 2022. Renkes formerly worked at the Food Bank as the Chief Partnership Officer.
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

DDP: Two-Way Street Conversion Good for Davenport Business & Residents

After receiving a staff report about the proposal last week, aldermen are set to discuss it tomorrow. Kyle Carter, Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), says the group first asked the city to consider the switch to two-way 22 years ago. The new report says it's feasible, and there's plenty of capacity.
DAVENPORT, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Local 4 WHBF

Foodie Friday: Good Dog Hotdog Cart and Catering

This week’s Foodie Friday guest is Good Dog Hotdog, a Cart and Catering company that offers fresh hand-crafted hotdogs and drinks. Owners of Good Dog Hotdog, Chavaras and Krystall Trice, came in to show the Local 4 News This Morning team some of the amazing dishes they have to offer. Their menu includes hotdogs, breakfast […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
qctoday.com

Watch now: Davenport historic home rekindles following previous fire

A Davenport historic residency caught on fire because of a rekindling Sunday following another fire at the home early Saturday morning. The home is located in the 800 Block of Mississippi Ave. The Davenport Fire Department was called in at 9 a.m. Sunday after an improvement contractor was taking pictures of the home to prepare a quote following Saturday's fire damage. The caller, David McCartney of McCartney Improvement Co., said he saw smoke coming out of the home's back windows.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

‘Mean Mary’ blazes into Ca d’Zan House Concerts

Mary James, more commonly known as “Mean Mary” will take the stage at Ca d’Zan House Concerts in Cambridge, IL on Friday, July 22. There will be a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to all ages. A $10-20 donation at the door is suggested and the […]
CAMBRIDGE, IL
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native and American Pickers Star Suffers Stroke

One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
Local 4 WHBF

Wild turtles creep into Davenport Public Library in July

Experts from the Wapsi River Environmental Center will be at the Davenport Public Library’s Fairmount Branch on Friday, July 29 with Wild Turtles of Iowa. Learn about native reptiles of Iowa in person, their habitats, ecology and how to prevent humans from impacting their lives using Leave No Trace Principles. This free program is geared […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy