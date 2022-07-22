ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer, NY

Antiviral COVID drug in the works

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vL096_0gp1lzj400

TROY — Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute researchers Gaetano Montelione and Christopher Cioffi will use a five-year, $3.5 million grant from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop a low-dose, oral COVID antiviral drug that can be administered at home.

Dr. Montelione is the Constellation Endowed Chair of Structural Bioinformatics and Dr. Cioffi is the Thomas and Constance D’Ambra Endowed Chair of Organic Chemistry. Both are professors in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology.

Rensselaer’s research is part of the consortium of a new antiviral drug development center, called the Center for Antiviral Medicines and Pandemic Preparedness (CAMPP), that will be led by Scripps Research. The center will be one of nine NIAID-sponsored Antiviral Drug Discovery (AViDD) Centers for Pathogens of Pandemic Concern.

“Our role in the project is to develop novel inhibitors of the two key proteases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, called CLpro and PLpro, which are essential to the virus life cycle,” Dr. Montelione said.

The Rensselaer team will collaborate with Drs. Sumit Chanda and Arnab Chatterjee of Scripps Research Institute, Dr. Adolfo Garcia-Sastre of the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, and Dr. Stefano Ciurli of the University of Bologna, Italy.

The team’s work will build upon Dr. Montelione’s previous research. First, using bioinformatics, Dr. Montelione and his team found that a key protein from the hepatitis C virus closely resembles the coronavirus CLpro protease structure. Since several Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drugs target the hepatitis C protease, the next step was to determine if any of those drugs would also bind and block proteases of SARS-CoV-2.

In research published in Cell Reports, the team found that, out of the 10 hepatitis C drugs tested, seven suppressed the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Three of those drugs were acting not only on the main protease, CLpro, but on the PLpro protease, as well. Next, they discovered that, when combined with the polymerase inhibitor remdesivir, these drugs multiplied remdesivir’s antiviral activity by as much as tenfold. Those that only inhibit CLpro did not amplify remdesivir’s effect.

“Inhibiting PLpro seems to be important,” Dr. Cioffi said. “This induces synergy with other antivirals such as remdesivir, which is currently being used to treat people with COVID-19. Now, we will work toward making new and orally bioavailable PLpro inhibitors based on Dr. Montelione’s biophysical analysis. We will look at the structure of the protein’s active site and design molecules that fit into it and bind with optimal affinity.”

CLpro will also be targeted.

“One of the big challenges is that the target will evolve to escape the drug,” Dr. Montelione said. “This is particularly problematic with rapidly mutating viruses like COVID-19. To overcome that, we try to hit multiple targets. By hitting both CLpro and PLpro simultaneously, there is less likelihood of antiviral resistance.”

“Rensselaer is fortunate to have two distinguished faculty members working together on complementary aspects of a new COVID-19 therapy,” said Dr. Curt Breneman, Dean of the School of Science. “Through their innovative strategy of designing tandem protease inhibitors, new and highly effective COVID-19 treatments are now on the horizon.”

It is hoped that the most promising antiviral drug candidates to come out of the AViDD centers will enter late-stage preclinical development. Industry partners will provide valuable resources to accelerate their movement through the product development pipeline. Drugs that are already FDA-approved for treating different diseases may be approved quicker for the treatment of COVID-19, as well.

The Rensselaer research team will include Thomas Acton, Khushboo Bafna, Namita Dube, Rebecca Green-Cramer, Arunan Palanimuthu, and Theresa Ramelot.

Founded in 1824, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is America’s first technological research university. Rensselaer encompasses five schools, 30 research centers, more than 140 academic programs including 25 new programs, and a dynamic community made up of more than 6,800 students and over 104,000 living alumni. Rensselaer faculty and alumni include more than 155 National Academy members, six members of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, six National Medal of Technology winners, five National Medal of Science winners, and a Nobel Prize winner in Physics. With nearly 200 years of experience advancing scientific and technological knowledge, Rensselaer remains focused on addressing global challenges with a spirit of ingenuity and collaboration.

To learn more, visit www.rpi.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BevNET.com

Chlorophyll Water Now Available at Healthy Living Market and Cafes

Chlorophyll Water, the first-ever bottled water in the USA to pass and receive the ‘Clean Label Project Certification’ is now available at Healthy Living Market and Cafes in the Northeast. Healthy Living Market and Cafe is a family owned, woman owned/founded, independent natural grocery chain based in South...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
Rensselaer, NY
Health
WNYT

Saratoga County among healthiest in America

Saratoga County is in the top two percent of healthiest communities in America. That’s according to a new survey in the 2022 U.S. News and World Reports community health rankings. The ranking analyzes the top 500 healthiest counties across the U.S.. Overall, Saratoga County placed 60th, making it the...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hazardous material collection set in Queensbury

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Department of Public Works wants your hazardous waste. The department is set to hold a free household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Queensbury Highway Department. Registration is open for residents of any part of Warren County.
QUEENSBURY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Drugs#Hepatitis C Virus#Covid#General Health#Niaid#Clpro#Plpro
96.1 The Eagle

“Gilded Age” Recording In These Cities In New York State

What are you binge watching this summer? Or, what show are you excited for the return of this fall? No matter what show you pick as your favorite, sometimes it is hard to separate the things we see on television from real life. The characters on these shows become a part of our lives in many ways. Now, there is news that one popular show will be coming to a hometown near you.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Man suffers medical condition, drowns in Lake George

HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 61-year-old man has died after officials say he experienced a medical condition and drowned in Lake George. Raymond A. Jones, of Orlando, Florida, was announced dead on the scene after being recovered from the water. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was told about the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Protesters rally for abortion rights in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Protests continue across the Capital Region one month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating a nationwide right to an abortion. “I see these women on a daily basis who are terrified of losing their healthcare rights, their contraception rights and it just makes me angry, sad,” Organizer […]
GLENS FALLS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Hot 99.1

Ginormous 200,000 LB ‘Mega Load’ is Headed to Albany! What is It?

A Ginormous 200,000 LB 'Mega Load' is Headed to Albany! What Is It?. I'm not sure exactly when this massive 200,000 lb wide load will be touching down in Albany, but slowly and steadily, that's where she's headed and if you think Capital Region traffic can be a grind now, wait till this bad boy makes its way through town.
suncommunitynews.com

Afternoon swim in Lake George turns tragic

HAGUE | Though a fast multi-agency response raced to the waters of Lake George, a 61-year-old man died after suffering a medical condition while swimming Sunday afternoon. At about 1:30 p.m. the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the possible drowning near Rogers Rock State Campground. As the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
KISS 104.1

The Best Cheesecake Exists in Upstate New York – Where?

The title of New York Cheesecake is actually one that is historically inaccurate. According to Jonathan Lord Cheesecakes and Desserts, the famous dessert dates back to over 4,000 years ago in the fifth century BC. The ancient Greeks on the island of Samos created the earliest known cheesecake. It was created with patties of fresh cheese that were then pounded smooth with flour and honey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Every Adirondack town getting 2022 ARPA funds

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced another $387 million in COVID-19 relief funds coming to communities across the state. The funds come from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and will join existing funds to total $774 million rolled out across the state between 2021 and 2022’s funds.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

4 Saratoga businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department Investigations Division, with the assistance of the New York State Liquor Authority on Thursday, conducted alcohol compliance checks at 12 businesses within the City of Saratoga Springs. Officials said, of the 12 checked, four failed, selling alcohol to someone under the age of 21.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Storied Coffee closing its Schenectady location

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Storied Coffee is closing its Schenectady store. The cafe, located at 1671 Union Street, will close on Saturday, July 30. “There is never an easy way to say it, but we have reached the difficult decision to cease our Union Street efforts and focus singly on operations from our Scotia store,” said the cafe in a Facebook post.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy