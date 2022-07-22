ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laingsburg, MI

Laingsburg man arrested for child pornography

By Skyler Ashley
Taylor Shane Meachen

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – A man suspected of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material has now been arrested.

Suspect Taylor Shane Meachen, 24, of Laingsburg, was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Evidence led to Meachen’s residence in Lainsburg. Police searched the home and digital evidence was seized.

Meachen is charged with three counts of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Meachen was arraigned in the 65-A District Court on July 1.

