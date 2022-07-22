Alan Alanis waived his right to a pretrial on Monday morning. Alanis’ arraignment date has been set for Friday, Aug. 5. Alanis, 20, was scheduled for a pretrial hearing, where prosecution would be required to present evidence to charge Alanis. If the prosecution fails to provide enough evidence in accordance with state regulation, the charges for the crime are dropped. Because Alanis waived his right, he will not have the opportunity for his charges to be dropped and his attorney will not have the chance to interview witnesses before trial.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO