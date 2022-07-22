ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia gazette.com

Van flips on wet turnpike; driver hurt

A driver has minor injuries after hydroplaning on the Kansas Turnpike and flipping over his van. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. Monday about 11 miles north of the Admire exit. Dustin Shughart, 34, of Topeka was heading south when the van went out of control.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Deadly Cottonwood Falls fire ruled accidental

A deadly apartment fire in Cottonwood Falls has been ruled accidental, but the exact cause is still not known. Julie Bronaugh with the Kansas Fire Marshal's office said Tuesday that multiple “retirement-style” apartments at 801 Eighth Street were damaged before dawn Saturday. She did not have an exact number.
COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fake dollar bills reported to police

People might pass all sorts of counterfeit money in Emporia. Even, perhaps, the smallest kind. Emporia Police say a person on East Street reportedly received three phony $1 bills last Wednesday afternoon. Reports did not say what made them stand out as counterfeit. Some websites actually claim to offer counterfeit...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Joseph Michael Gerleman

Joseph Michael Gerleman, 73, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022 at his home in rural Reading. He was born April 28, 1949 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Joseph and Lila Love Gerleman. Mike attended Ruskin High School in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated with the Class of 1967. Mike...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia, KS
Emporia, KS
Emporia gazette.com

North Lyon County makes lists, prepares for enrollment

North Lyon County schools are making a hard turn toward a new school year. It was evident Monday, when school supply lists for the coming year were posted on the USD 251 Facebook page. It will be obvious next week during the district's enrollment days.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Alan Alanis waives pretrial rights

Alan Alanis waived his right to a pretrial on Monday morning. Alanis’ arraignment date has been set for Friday, Aug. 5. Alanis, 20, was scheduled for a pretrial hearing, where prosecution would be required to present evidence to charge Alanis. If the prosecution fails to provide enough evidence in accordance with state regulation, the charges for the crime are dropped. Because Alanis waived his right, he will not have the opportunity for his charges to be dropped and his attorney will not have the chance to interview witnesses before trial.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Under four: Area gas prices in quick decline

After months of high-price anxiety, gasoline is back below four dollars a gallon in Lyon County. AAA reported Monday that the average price for regular unleaded is now $3.99 a gallon. That's a 51-cent drop in two weeks and a 67-cent fall from four weeks ago.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

CareArc promotes Tammy Black to Medical Director

CareArc has announced the promotion of Tammy Black to the position of Medical Director, where she will be responsible for overseeing CareArc’s medical department. Since first joining CareArc in 2021, Black has served as a Nurse Practitioner and is responsible for providing family medicine at CareArc’s Emporia Health Center. She has worked collaboratively with her team to provide comprehensive services to her patients.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lyon County unemployment now above state average

Unemployment in the Emporia area went up again in June, with Lyon County’s rate moving above the state average. The Kansas Department of Labor reports Lyon County’s rate was 2.7% in June. That continues an upward trend from 1.8% in April and 2.1% in May.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Bowyer emerges from privacy after deadly collision

A famous Emporia name is back on social media for the first time since a deadly collision with a pedestrian. Clint Bowyer posted his first tweet in nearly six weeks Friday. He did not mention his absence, but replied to young driver Hayden Swank about a car paint scheme for a race in North Carolina this weekend.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Chase County Fair hosts annual Kickoff Celebration

The Chase County Fair held their kickoff celebration on Saturday night, which included a performance by the Schmitz Blitz Band and food trucks. The Schmitz Blitz Band played at the celebration last year, and after the performance last year, the board decided to have them back for a second year.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Schools, county, city: Property tax breakdown released

Where does your tax money go? The city of Emporia wants you to know. A graph from the League of Kansas Municipalities was posted on the city’s social media Saturday. It breaks down how each dollar of property tax is divided.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Gary Lee Burroughs

Gary Lee Burroughs, of Emporia, entered into rest Thursday, July 21, 2022 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City. He was 73. Gary was born November 24, 1948 in Emporia, KS to Kermit Aurthor and Florence Ruth (Kepler) Burroughs. He was an avid hunter and a well known river fisherman. He retired from KDOT in 2014.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

A little or a lot? Rain still in forecast

The latest heat wave in the Emporia area is finished. But summer heat is far from over. A long-range forecast from the government's Climate Prediction Center shows an 80% chance of above-normal temperatures during the first week of August. There's also a greater than 50% chance of below-normal rainfall.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rainy days to keep drought away

Considering how much rain Chase and Lyon Counties received in May and June, it's stunning to see them in yellow on the latest federal drought map. That color means they're “abnormally dry”, one step below a drought zone. The drought is extreme to exceptional across western Kansas, with Garden City among the worst places.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Kansas Junior Golf Tour Championship Concludes in Emporia

The Kansas Junior Golf Tour Championship concluded at Emporia Municipal Golf Course with the second round on Tuesday afternoon. Elise Eckert finished fourth in the girls 13-15 age group with a total score of 172. Naomi Koontz of Newton took first place with 156.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Olpe’s Ted Skalsky shines at Shrine Bowl

For the first time since 2001 and the second time ever, the Kansas Shrine Bowl ended in a tie. The 49th annual showcase ended with both teams scoring 10 points Saturday night at Pittsburg’s Carnie Smith Stadium.
OLPE, KS

