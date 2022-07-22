ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Karter Knox Dominating Nike Peach Jam Like His NBA Brother

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

North Augusta, S.C. Karter Knox vividly recalls sitting courtside at Riverview Park Activities Center six years ago as an energetic 9-year-old, cheering on his big brother Kevin Knox and his Each 1 Teach 1 (Fla.) squad at Nike Peach Jam.

Kevin was a consensus top-10 hoops prospect in the 2017 class, dropping NBA threes and taking names against fellow top-tier prospect Hamidou Diallo and the Renaissance (N.Y.).

By game’s end, Diallo crushed Kevin’s spirit and won the game in one fell swoop on a turnaround three-point buzzer-beater from the left wing.

“I can remember that like I was sitting there right now,” Karter says. “Now, six years later it’s my turn to play; that feels pretty crazy.”

Both Kevin and Hamidou spent one year at Kentucky before being drafted into the NBA in 2018, a trajectory Karter seems primed for as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.

“Kevin is in the NBA and my other brother, Kobe, is at Grand Canyon, so I have a lot of experience ahead of me with this whole process,” Karter says. “Kevin tells me all the time to stay focused on the work and to always make sure I’m coachable. I take everything that he says to heart.”

And, no, Kevin doesn’t try and sell his younger brother on the benefits of following in his footsteps and joining Big Blue Nation, where Karter holds an offer.

“He’s always telling me that I’ve got to make the best decision for me,” Karter says of Kevin. “He said if Kentucky is the right fit then make that move, but he just wants me to be in the best situation for me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAPL8_0gp1lUYf00
Knox is fielding scholarship offers for the top college basketball programs in the country. USA Basketball

Options are abound for the 6'5'' wing, and when asked which schools he hears from the most, Karter said, “Kansas and Kentucky.” Ohio State, Baylor, Florida State, Central Florida, Texas and South Florida remain heavily involved, all of which have had recruiters parked courtside at his games this week at Peach Jam.

This spring, Karter averaged 20 points a game while running with the Florida Rebels 16U team, then moved up this week for Peach Jam and opened with an impressive 23-point outing on 11 of 15 shooting from the field in a win.

Just over a week ago, Karter helped USA Basketball’s U17 team capture the gold medal in Spain, averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game.

“You get the skilled, tough, competitive player that you literally never have to tell to go hard,” USA U17 head coach Sharman White says. “He’s so skilled and explosive, but his effort is second to none. He’s a willing and coachable player and it’s a tribute to how hard he plays the game and how consistent he is.”

Knox has had that total package on display all week, impacting the game in multiple facets on and off the stat sheet.

“I want to win Peach Jam,” Karter says. “My brother did his thing at Peach Jam, and now it’s my turn. I’m not in his shadow. I feel like I’ve made my own name and that’s something that I’m proud of. Now, I just want a championship.”

Comments / 1

Related
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and even the Golden State Warriors have all been linked to Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns matching the Deandre Ayton offer sheet likely takes them out of the conversation. The Lakers aren’t expected to land Durant, and neither are the Dubs. Although […] The post Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball to host son of five-time NBA champ

Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) four-star combo guard Dylan Harper does not yet boast a Duke basketball recruiting offer. Yet that may soon change. Late last week at Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., the 6-foot-5, 180-pound versatile lefty told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he hears from the Duke staff often and is planning a trip to check out the Blue Devils in person:
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamidou Diallo
NBC Sports Chicago

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, according to a report. According to a report from TMZ, Moore fell asleep in the line of a Taco Bell. Officers found Moore asleep in the driver's seat of a 2018 Ford F250 at the local fast-food joint at around 11:18 PM on July 3.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Lrb#Nike Peach Jam#Big Blue Nation
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on claims he ‘ruined’ NBA

Stephen Curry’s ascent to greatness sparked a massive revolution in the NBA. Before the Golden State Warriors rose to the throne, teams had a more well-balanced approach to the game. Once Curry started to ball out, though, teams started to emulate the star and his team’s playstyle. Now, everyone and their mother is practicing their […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on claims he ‘ruined’ NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet To Draymond Green

On Sunday, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sent out an intriguing tweet that is going viral on Twitter. Green: "I’m watching the 98 Bulls vs Utah in the Finals… I can’t help but notice our 2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball. And that’s why it’s dumb to compare Era’s"
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
AllLakers

Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Has 'No Interest' In Playing with Russell Westbrook

One of the Lakers main objectives this summer has been running an un-convincing public relations campaign that they're content with starting next season with Russell Westbrook. All the while, the Lakers front office has feverishly explored potential deals to ship Westbrook elsewhere. Much of that motivation might be fueled by LeBron James not wanting to spend another season with Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Charles Barkley Says He'd Accept $60 Million Offer From LIV Golf

Charles Barkley is naming his price in order to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour ... saying he'd hop on board if they offer him a whopping $60 million!!. The NBA legend addressed the org.'s reported interest in bringing him on as a commentator with the "Dan Patrick Show" on Monday ... saying he's more than happy with his current situation with TNT, but a certain number would get him to sign on the dotted line with LIV.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy