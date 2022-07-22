ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human-caused Black Mountain Fire burning 17.5 acres

By MTN News
 4 days ago
MISSOULA - The Black Mountain Fire northwest of Missoula has burned a total of 17.5 acres.

Fire officials say the blaze — which is burning in grass and timber between Sherman Gulch and Martin Gulch — was human-caused.

The Black Mountain broke out Wednesday evening, sending a large plume of smoke into the air which was visible across Missoula.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation (DNRC) is managing the blaze which is 5% contained.

Crews have been using helicopters, single-engine air tankers and a large air tanker to keep the fire in check.

A Type 2 hand crew, and large equipment are also being used by ground crews with additional resources requested.

There are currently no structures threatened by the Black Mountain Fire.

Firefighters are working to improve and extend fire control lines as the blaze moves to the north and east.

Temporary trail closures are in place near the Dale Dahlgren Baseball Complex and the DNRC Missoula Unit office complex due to increased fire traffic.

DNRC officials note the trails south of the DNRC office on 27th Avenue and east of the DNRC Tree Nursery remain open.

