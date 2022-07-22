ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Cheapskate' Couple's Rant Over Excessive Tip Culture in the U.S. Dragged

By Leonie Helm
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A post on Reddit about tipping in America has got people sharing their hilarious stories of outrageous tip...

Callie Duval
3d ago

Don't understand fast food restaurants with the tip jar on the counter. if I'm paying for the overpriced food why would I offer a tip and get home and the food isn't even good.

Reply
12
Jbugluv
2d ago

I done with tipping. This Gen Z culture has ruined Tipping. It used to be you got tipped for your Service and not for just doing your job. I'm not tipping on a drink order which took 2 minutes to make.

Reply
6
Lawrence Ehrbar
2d ago

Lol. Yeah, probably why our car-wash has gone fully automated now. Word got out about the industry years ago that owners were using the tip-money as part of their salaries.

Reply
4
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Move Seat at Lunch for 'Rude' Customers

The area that surrounds an individual that they believe to be private differs from person to person and is referred to as "personal space." In order to respect the individuality of another person and their personal space, it is vital to identify and accept these limitations.
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
