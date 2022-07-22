Juan Soto Shares, Quickly Deletes Telling Derek Jeter Tweet

Early Friday morning, Juan Soto shared a tweet from MLB legend Derek Jeter, but then quickly deleted it. It read “Loyalty one way is stupidity,” and coincided with the second episode of ESPN’s documentary series on the Yankees great, The Captain.

The quote from Jeter is telling for Soto’s current situation with the Nationals. The outfielder declined a 15-year, $440 million contract extension last Saturday from the team. This makes him available for a trade as the Nationals will reportedly listen to offers for the superstar.

Since then, Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein reported that the team didn’t charter a flight for their only All-Star to attend the week’s festivities. Soto went on to win the 2022 Home Run Derby the same day he showed up at the airport around 1:30 a.m.

With all of this in mind, Soto quote tweeted Jeter’s message, simply adding a period to the tweet. He deleted the message shortly thereafter.

Soto didn’t need to add to the quote, though, to share how he feels about the situation with the Nationals.

The 23-year-old previously spoke out about his current situation with his team, saying on Tuesday that “it feels really uncomfortable” to have everything out in the public, because the decision to trade him is ultimately up to the team and not him.

Soto’s future remains uncertain ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

