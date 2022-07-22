ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Juan Soto Shares, Quickly Deletes Telling Derek Jeter Tweet

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wBmzO_0gp1lDnY00

Early Friday morning, Juan Soto shared a tweet from MLB legend Derek Jeter, but then quickly deleted it. It read “Loyalty one way is stupidity,” and coincided with the second episode of ESPN’s documentary series on the Yankees great, The Captain.

The quote from Jeter is telling for Soto’s current situation with the Nationals. The outfielder declined a 15-year, $440 million contract extension last Saturday from the team. This makes him available for a trade as the Nationals will reportedly listen to offers for the superstar.

Since then, Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein reported that the team didn’t charter a flight for their only All-Star to attend the week’s festivities. Soto went on to win the 2022 Home Run Derby the same day he showed up at the airport around 1:30 a.m.

With all of this in mind, Soto quote tweeted Jeter’s message, simply adding a period to the tweet. He deleted the message shortly thereafter.

Soto didn’t need to add to the quote, though, to share how he feels about the situation with the Nationals.

The 23-year-old previously spoke out about his current situation with his team, saying on Tuesday that “it feels really uncomfortable” to have everything out in the public, because the decision to trade him is ultimately up to the team and not him.

Soto’s future remains uncertain ahead of the August 2 trade deadline.

Watch the MLB with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals Why He's Not In Cooperstown On Sunday

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is today. Derek Jeter, who was officially inducted back in September, was planning to attend. Life had other plans, however, as Jeter revealed to the world on Twitter this morning. The legendary shortstop won't be making it to Cooperstown because of a family health matter.
MLB
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Former Boston Red Sox Shortstop Has Reportedly Died

A former Boston Red Sox infielder has reportedly passed away from cancer. According to reports out of the Dominican Republic, former Red Sox shortstop Julio Valdez has died at the age of 66. Valdez, a native of San Cristobal, Dominican Republic, played for the Red Sox from 1980-83. "Former Red...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Did Juan Soto already predict trade to this MLB team?

Nationals star Juan Soto left behind his Home Run Derby trophy and chain in the Dodgers Stadium clubhouse, prompting some to speculate over a trade to LA. Juan Soto is the hottest name on the trade block as the MLB trade deadline approaches and the Dodgers may be one of the teams capable of going out and getting him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Phillies Release Statement On Controversial Pete Rose Decision

The Philadelphia Phillies have welcome Pete Rose back to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since he received a lifetime ban in 1989. Rose is scheduled to attend a celebration of the 1980 World Series champions held on Aug. 7. Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the Phillies issued a statement regarding Rose's participating in the ceremony.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Derek Jeter
People

Who Is Justin Thomas' Fiancée? All About Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas has a lot to celebrate. Not only did he win the 2022 PGA Championship in May, but the golf pro is also in the midst of planning a wedding. Thomas and his girlfriend of five years, Jillian Wisniewski, got engaged in November 2021, and as the golfer told PEOPLE in March 2022, he's more than happy to let Wisniewski take the lead.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time. JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child. Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Astros#Espn#Nationals#Fubotv
The Spun

Rasheed Wallace No Longer Taking Job: NBA World Reacts

Rasheed Wallace was originally going to be joining Darvin Ham's coaching staff in Los Angeles. That is now no longer the case. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Wallace has decided not to join Ham in L.A. Wallace and Ham were teammates for a couple of seasons during their careers....
NBA
The Spun

The Phillies Have Made A New Decision On Pete Rose

Former Phillies star Pete Rose is expected to attend a game in Philadelphia for the first time in more than 30 years. Rose has not attended a Phillies game since he was banned from MLB for life for betting on baseball in 1989. He is supposed to be in attendance when the franchise honors its 1980 World Series championship team, which Rose was a member of, on August 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dwight Gooden's Son, Dylan, Reveals His Final 4 Schools

The youngest son of legendary MLB pitcher Dwight Gooden is a top college football recruit. Dylan Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman out of Good Counsel in Maryland, is down to four schools. Dwight Gooden teased his commitment earlier this weekend. On Sunday, Dylan Gooden revealed his final four schools:. Maryland.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

The six Red Sox players most likely to be traded at deadline

Is this the last week we'll see this Boston Red Sox core intact?. The Red Sox are 5-15 this month and in the midst of a five-game losing streak. They've been outscored 67-13 in that span and suddenly, after an encouraging June, look poised to sell at the trade deadline rather than load up for another postseason run.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo reveals how much money he is being paid by ESPN

Chris Russo used to mostly only be known among New Yorkers thanks to his legendary run as the co-host of “Mike and the Mad Dog” with Mike Francesa on WFAN from 1989-2008. But more recently, Russo’s profile has grown thanks to regular appearances on ESPN’s “First Take” as a broadcasting counterpart to Stephen A. Smith. And Russo is being paid quite handsomely for those appearances.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Meet Giancarlo Stanton's Rumored Girlfriend

New York Yankees superstar Giancarlo Stanton is rumored to be dating 29-year-old actress Priscilla Quintana. The two were spotted together at a Los Angeles club following the 2022 MLB All-Star Game earlier this week, per SideAction.com. The 32-year-old slugger was seen smiling alongside his new girlfriend in photos obtained by the site.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy