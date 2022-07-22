ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Unraveling the mystery of the quasar's 'anisotropic' effects on surrounding gas

By Shinshu University
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team led by Prof. Toru Misawa of the School of General Education, Shinshu University found for the first time that the internal donut-shaped structure of the central nuclei of bright galaxies in the distant universe can have an "anisotropic" effect on the gas distributed over a vast area around...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists capture first-ever view of a hidden quantum phase in a 2D crystal

The development of high-speed strobe-flash photography in the 1960s by the late MIT professor Harold "Doc" Edgerton allowed us to visualize events too fast for the eye—a bullet piercing an apple, or a droplet hitting a pool of milk. Now, by using a suite of advanced spectroscopic tools, scientists...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Roboticists discover alternative physics

Energy, mass, velocity. These three variables make up Einstein's iconic equation E=MC2. But how did Einstein know about these concepts in the first place? A precursor step to understanding physics is identifying relevant variables. Without the concept of energy, mass, and velocity, not even Einstein could discover relativity. But can such variables be discovered automatically? Doing so could greatly accelerate scientific discovery.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

DNA recombinations are widespread in human genomes and are implicated in both development and disease

Scientists from the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences in Japan in collaboration with other researchers from around the world have discovered that recombinations of specific genomic sequences that are repeated millions of times in the genome of each of our cells are pervasively found in both normal and in disease states. Identifying the mechanisms that lead to this myriad of recombinations involving DNA sequences that were once considered as "junk" may be crucial to understanding how our cells develop and what can make them unhealthy.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

This Australian experiment is on the hunt for an elusive particle that could help unlock the mystery of dark matter

Australian scientists are making strides towards solving one of the greatest mysteries of the universe: the nature of invisible "dark matter." The ORGAN Experiment, Australia's first major dark matter detector, recently completed a search for a hypothetical particle called an axion—a popular candidate among theories that try to explain dark matter.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quasars#Hydrogen#Ultraviolet Radiation#Uv Radiation#Shinshu University#The Subaru Telescope
Phys.org

Heeding the heat: Desert regions may better inform the future of global temperate zones driven by climate change

When it comes to the world's climate, in the past decade, Earth keeps sending us its summer siren's call. Annually, it's mostly been a case of heeding the heat, and repeat. According to NASA, nineteen of the hottest years have occurred since 2000, with 2016 and 2020 tied for the hottest ever on record. This summer is already making worldwide headlines, with the UK scorching beyond 40 degrees Celsius (104.5 Fahrenheit) for the first time ever.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Do fish suffer from oxygen starvation?

Larger fish are more likely to experience oxygen deficiency in warming water than smaller species. The same applies to fish with large cells, note researchers at Radboud University in their latest study. In addition, marine fishes are less tolerant of oxygen-depleted water than freshwater fishes. Based on these insights, the researchers ultimately aim to predict which aquatic species are at risk due to changes in their habitat caused by global warming and human activities. The study will be published in the journal Global Change Biology on 25 July.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

SARS-CoV-2 hijacks nanotubes between neurons to infect them

COVID-19 often leads to neurological symptoms, such as a loss of taste or smell, or cognitive impairments (including memory loss and concentration difficulties), both during the acute phase of the disease and over the long term with "long COVID" syndrome. But the way in which the infection reaches the brain was previously unknown. Scientists from Institut Pasteur and CNRS laboratories have used state-of-the-art electron microscopy approaches to demonstrate that SARS-CoV-2 hijacks nanotubes, tiny bridges that link infected cells with neurons. The virus is therefore able to penetrate neurons despite the fact that they are lacking the ACE2 receptor that the virus usually binds to when infecting cells.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Why is the ocean salty? Why the world's biggest bodies of water have so much salt.

There's nothing quite like taking a dip in the ocean in the summertime. Sand, sunshine and the smell of salt water are practically staples when the weather gets warm. The only thing that's not so pleasant about the ocean is accidentally swallowing a mouthful of salt water during an underwater dip or a rogue wave. Many animals thrive in the sea water that is their home. Certain fish, sharks, turtles and even penguins have evolved to secrete the salt from the ocean water, which helps them use it for drinking water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Phys.org

Researchers reveal how parasitic plants evolved

Parasitic plants are extraordinary plants with unique physiology, ecology, and evolutionary histories, and little is known about their origin and evolution. Initially, certain autotrophs evolved to be facultative hemiparasitic plants which obtained only water and mineral nutrients from their hosts as supplements. Some of the facultative hemiparasitic plants later became obligate parasitic plants that had to depend on their hosts to complete their life cycles. Gradually, holoparasitic plants evolved from obligate parasites and they completely lost their photosynthesis capacity.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Adsorbent material filters toxic chromium, arsenic from water supplies

Researchers at the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory are tackling a global water challenge with a unique material designed to target not one, but two toxic, heavy metal pollutants for simultaneous removal. ORNL's Santa Jansone-Popova of the Chemical Sciences Division, and Ping Li, now at Elementis Global, have...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Next generation atomic clocks are a step closer to real world applications

Quantum clocks are shrinking, thanks to new technologies developed at the University of Birmingham-led UK Quantum Technology Hub Sensors and Timing. Working in collaboration with and partly funded by the UK's Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), a team of quantum physicists have devised new approaches that not only reduce the size of their clock, but also make it robust enough to be transported out of the laboratory and employed in the 'real world'.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues

Approximately 1,800 miles beneath our feet, swirling liquid iron in the Earth's outer core generates our planet's protective magnetic field. This magnetic field is invisible but is vital for life on Earth's surface because it shields the planet from solar wind—streams of radiation from the sun. About 565 million...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Explosive volcanic eruption produced rare mineral on Mars

Planetary scientists from Rice University, NASA's Johnson Space Center and the California Institute of Technology have an answer to a mystery that's puzzled the Mars research community since NASA's Curiosity rover discovered a mineral called tridymite in Gale Crater in 2016. Tridymite is a high-temperature, low-pressure form of quartz that...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Researchers improve catalyst that destroys 'forever chemicals' with sunlight

Rice University chemical engineers have improved their design for a light-powered catalyst that rapidly breaks down PFOA, one of the world's most problematic "forever chemical" pollutants. Michael Wong and his students made the surprising discovery in 2020 that boron nitride, a commercially available powder that's commonly used in cosmetics, could...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

'ZIP' codes tell RNA molecules how to get to their designated locations

They say that life comes without an instruction manual, but that's not entirely true. Each cell in our bodies lives according to instructions issued by its DNA in the form of RNA molecules. RNA was recently thrust into the limelight as the basis of innovative COVID-19 vaccines, but much fundamental knowledge about this vital molecule—for example, how it manages to make its way in the cell to a designated location—is still lacking. Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have now discovered a cellular "postal code" system that makes sure all RNA gets to the right place, right on time.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists successfully transition cell line to be completely animal-free

A new paper by PETA Science Consortium International e.V. and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology shows how to improve the relevance and reproducibility of research by replacing media containing serum extracted from the blood of unborn calves with animal-free media. An estimated 1.8 million unborn calves are killed...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Hot on trail of causes of rapid ice sheet instabilities in climate history

Extreme cooling events during the last glacial period, known as Heinrich events in the North Atlantic, are a good example of how local processes change the global climate. While the impacts of Heinrich events on the global glacial environment are well-documented in the scientific literature, their causes are still unclear. In a new study, researchers from Bremen, Kiel, Köln and São Paulo (Brazil) have now shown that an accumulation of heat in the deeper Labrador Sea caused instabilities in the Laurentide Ice Sheet, which covered much of North America at the time. The Heinrich events were triggered as a result. The researchers demonstrated this by reconstructing past temperatures and salinities in the North Atlantic. Their results have now been published in Nature Communications.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter finds lunar pits harbor comfortable temperatures

NASA-funded scientists have discovered shaded locations within pits on the Moon that always hover around a comfortable 63 F (about 17 C) using data from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft and computer modeling. The pits, and caves to which they may lead, would make thermally stable sites for lunar...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

How do nanoparticles grow? Atomic-scale movie upends 100-year-old theory

For decades, a textbook process known as "Ostwald ripening," named for the Nobel Prize-winning chemist Wilhelm Ostwald, has guided the design of new materials including nanoparticles—tiny materials so small they are invisible to the naked eye. According to this theory, small particles dissolve and redeposit onto the surface of...
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy