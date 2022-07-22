Unraveling the mystery of the quasar's 'anisotropic' effects on surrounding gas

They say that life comes without an instruction manual, but that's not entirely true. Each cell in our bodies lives according to instructions issued by its DNA in the form of RNA molecules. RNA was recently thrust into the limelight as the basis of innovative COVID-19 vaccines, but much fundamental knowledge about this vital molecule—for example, how it manages to make its way in the cell to a designated location—is still lacking. Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science have now discovered a cellular "postal code" system that makes sure all RNA gets to the right place, right on time.

