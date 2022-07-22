American Airlines cutting more flights from summer and fall schedules

Now that American Airlines is making a profit again on it's own, the Fort Worth-based travel company has announced it's cutting thousands of flights.

American Airlines has announced they are cutting thousands of flights from the remaining Summer and upcoming Fall schedule in hopes of making flying more reliable for the rest of the year.

The Fort Worth based airline made the announcement yesterday, the same day it reported a $476 million profit for the second quarter of 2022. This marks the airline's first profitable quarter without government help in three years.

But with travelers coming back in record numbers, airlines have had a hard time transitioning. June was plagued with disruptions caused by flight delays, cancellations and bad weather.

That's what American says it's trying to avoid moving forward. Schedules show that the airline has cut more than 90,000 flights between August and December, that's about 6% of its schedule for the year.

