ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Isaiah Collier Preps for Michigan Visit as Kentucky Jumps in the Mix

By Jason Jordan
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

North Augusta, S.C. Lost in the hoopla of the Nike Peach Jam and storylines abound is the headline regarding the absence of arguably the top player in the circuit this season, Isaiah Collier.

Two sessions into what was turning out to be one of the most dominant performances of the spring top five in the Nike EYBL in scoring (19 points a game) and No. 1 in assists (6.5 per game) Collier suffered a knee injury during USA Basketball tryouts that sidelined him for the rest of the summer.

“I hate that I can’t play at Peach Jam,” says Collier, who didn’t make the trip to Peach Jam with his Skills Factory (Ga.) team this week. “But everything happens for a reason. The good thing is that there was no tear, so it turned out not to be as serious as it could’ve been; they just had to clean it out a little and now I’m ready to be back out there.”

Collier’s dominance this spring should come as no surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention. One of the 6'4'' point guard’s greatest strength’s is his innate ability to remain consistent no matter the opponent. Last year he led the Nike EYBL E16’s in scoring at 23 points a game and followed that up with a dominant junior season, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists a game for Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.).

“The biggest thing for me is to keep my teammates motivated and having fun,” Collier says. “That’s why I love to share the ball so much. Nothing makes your guys happier than getting the ball where they like it. That’s been my focus all summer, so that made not playing a little tougher.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xGyr_0gp1l4wG00
Kentucky is the latest school to reach out to Collier. Jon Lopez/Nike

Still, in hindsight, Collier counted the time away as a blessing in disguise in order to navigate through the strenuous recruitment process. After taking official visits to Cincinnati, Alabama, UCLA and USC, Collier will take his fifth visit official to Michigan from July 2830.

Collier’s original plan was to take some time after the Michigan visit to reflect on his visits in order to close in on a decision, intentions he still plans to follow through on, only now recent interest from Kentucky has thrown in the infamous 11th-hour recruiting curveball.

“They reached out to see if I had interest in coming there,” Collier says. “It was exciting, but it threw me off a little bit because it’s so late; I’m about to go into my senior year. I talked to them last week, and I’m considering them. If they offer, then we’ll see how it goes from there.”

In the interim, Collier is prepping to make his return to the hardwood at the Stephen Curry Camp early next month before lacing ‘em up in the Under Armour Elite 24 a week later. As for a timeline for a decision, Collier is taking the slow and steady approach.

“I think I’ll have things done before my senior season,” Collier says. “But I’m not sure. I’m really having fun with the process. It’s not stressful for me because I remember that it’s a blessing to be in the position and that it only happens once. I know it weighs on my parents because they get called just as much as me.

“At the end of the day, I want to be somewhere that I’ll get a good education and in a system that gets up and down in transition, plays off the pick-and-roll with plenty of shooters around and good bigs. I want to win, that’s the main thing.”

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Majority of Kentucky counties hit COVID-19 'red zone'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Numbers do not lie, and they show that after more than two years, when the COVID-19 pandemic will end remains a mystery. A majority of Kentucky counties, including Fayette and Jefferson, are in the “red zone,” which means the community level of new COVID-19 infections is high.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky Sports
wkyufm.org

Severe drought shriveling corn for some western Kentucky farmers

Some farmers in far western Kentucky are continuing to deal with a drought that could ruin some corn yields later in the year. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the region from Fulton County to Christian County in a severe drought that’s only worsened throughout this summer. University of Kentucky Extension Professor Chad Lee – who specializes in studying corn, soybeans and small grains – said how fortunate some farmers have been depends on how much rainfall their county has had.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

County by County (7/25/2022) County by County (7/25/2022) WATCH | UK celebrates official opening of Sanders-Brown Center on Aging. The new facility is 15,000 square feet and is more than double the size of the old center. WATCH | Lexington Restaurant Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lexington Restaurant Week. WATCH...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Michigan Visit#Skills Factory#Mu
wvih.com

Woman Found Dead In Lake Cumberland

A woman was found dead in southern Kentucky on Tuesday in Lake Cumberland. The coroner said Chelse Rae Gregory was found dead in the water Tuesday night near Fishing Creek, which is west of Somerset. The coroner also said people who were with her gave different stories on what happened.
SOMERSET, KY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
37K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy