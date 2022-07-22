'American Ninja Warrior' Exclusive: Watch Alum Josh Levin's Semi-Final Run

Joe and Susannah Altman are serious poker players. Sometimes, when they play in tournaments, they'll place what's called a "Last Longer" bet with friends who see which of them can outlast the others. The pandemic kept the Altmans, both 58, away from the in-person tables for over a year - Susannah has lupus, and at the time, they were caring for a friend with cancer - but they came out of lockdown a little over a year ago, after getting vaccinated, and since then have had some close calls. The Las Vegas couple dined with friends who subsequently tested positive. Joe spent a day with their 25-year-old son, only to have that son be diagnosed with covid 48 hours later. Just last month, Susannah went to lunch with four friends, two of whom tested positive days later.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO