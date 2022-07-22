Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to...www.newsweek.com
No one knows what Princess Diana would have thought but she probably would say it's his life just as long as he is happy. If Prince Harry had asked me I would have told him don't marry her she is to controlling and will make you very unhappy. So run as fast you can bring the kids and run home to England.
Don't ya think it's time to just leave them alone already? smh just so you know you cant speak for Diana nor can anyone else. Only Diana can speak for Diana!!
I don't think Diana would've liked her. Sooner or later, Meghan would've disrespected Diana just like she has the rest of the family.
