ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Riley Green Drops Two New Singles, “I Hope She’s Drinkin’ Tonight” And “Get Back Home”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o50qH_0gp1kvEN00

It’s always nice to wake up to two new singles from Riley Green.

He just dropped a pair of brand new tunes that he’d teased earlier this week, “Get Back Home” and “I Hope She’s Drinkin’ Tonight.”

“Get Back Home” is a simple little country song that finds him detailing a breakup and encouraging the girl to go back to her guy and give the relationship another chance, because she clearly misses so many things about what they were together.

But my favorite of the two is “I Hope She’s Drinkin’ Tonight,” which is a little more upbeat where he’s wondering where his ex might be out partying lately now that they’re over. It’s also a bit of a different sound from him than we’re used to, which is a nice change since it’s been so long since we’ve had a lot of new music from the Alabama native.

And though Riley has yet to officially announce a new project, he dropped three other singles prior to these two today (“Miles On Main,” “Wild Woman” and “Hell Of A Way To Go”), so it seems likely that a formal announcement is coming very soon.

We already know he’s been in the studio working on something, and his debut studio album Different ‘Round Here dropped three years ago now back in 2019, so I think I speak for all of us when I say we’re ready for RG2.

“I Hope She’s Drinkin’ Tonight”

“Get Back Home”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Been So Long#Riley Green Drops#Different Round Here
DoYouRemember?

Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”

Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Admits Blake Shelton Divorce Helped Her To ‘Know’ Herself ‘Better’

Going through a very public divorce from Blake Shelton was not easy for Miranda Lambert, but going through that difficult time is what helped her learn what she really wants in life. “Going through hard things obviously makes you get to know yourself a little better,” she told People. “When you get broken down pretty good, you look at the mirror and you go, ‘I have to spend time with me, learn who I am and what I want.’ I got to a really good place with myself. Then I met my husband.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock Buys Expensive New Montana Home After Getting Kicked Off Their Ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has reportedly purchased an expensive new Montana home after getting kicked off the former couple’s ranch. According to Radar, Kelly Clarkson’s ex bought a new home for $1.8 million. The house sits on 40 acres of property and includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a steam room, a barn, and a greenhouse. The purchase of the home comes just after Blackstock was rumored to leave the entertainment industry to focus on cattle ranching.
MONTANA STATE
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

169K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy